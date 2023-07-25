Public health procedure

requirements

Complaints, claims or acts of inspectors from the Ministry of Health

Documentation to present

Models:

Maximum term

1 any

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with the administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ave.

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (only for natural persons). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the exact place, date and time when the registration was made. These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, therefore, in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their request in person, the public administration must require them to present the amendment have it electronically.

Competent body for processing

Ministry of Health

contact

Responsible Service or Section

General Secretariat

Pl. d’Espanya, 9. Phone: 971177262 – Fax: 971177954

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

