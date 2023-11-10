Pumpkin cake with hazelnuts and ginger | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients (for 1 baking tray):

Finely grate pumpkin and ginger. Preheat oven to 160 degrees (top/bottom heat). Line 1 baking tray with baking paper.

Separate eggs. In a bowl, beat the butter with 200 g sugar until fluffy. Gradually add the egg yolks. Add the orange and lemon zest, ginger and gingerbread spice. Mix the flour with baking powder and nuts and fold into the buttercream. Beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks form, slowly adding the remaining sugar. Fold the egg whites and pumpkin grated alternately into the dough.

Place the dough on the baking tray, smooth it out and bake for 45 minutes. Then let it cool down.

Ingredients for the glaze:

Roast the hazelnuts in a pan without fat. Let cool slightly and then chop. Place the powdered sugar in a bowl and stir in the lemon juice. Gradually add the ginger shot and stir until smooth. Pour the glaze over the cake pieces and sprinkle with the hazelnuts.

Ingredients for the Hokkaido oat drink puree:

Put all the ingredients in a pot and cook slowly until soft. Then mix finely with a hand blender.

Arrange:

Cut pumpkin pie into even pieces. Place on a plate and place 1 dumpling of puree next to each.

Further information

Butternut, Hokkaido, Nutmeg: There are many different types of pumpkin. Which ones are good for cooking? Tips and recipes. more

Whether in the kitchen or in medicine: ginger is a valued tuber. Recipes and interesting facts about origin and preparation. more

Schleswig-Holstein Magazine

This topic in the program:

Schleswig-Holstein Magazine | November 9, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

