Purify the body in a natural way: which foods to consume and which to avoid

With a purifying diet many toxic substances can be eliminated from the body: which foods are suitable for this purpose and which are not.

After a period of food excesses, such as the Christmas holidays or simply a phase in which too many processed foods, alcohol, etc. have been consumed, start following a purifying diet it’s definitely a great idea. It will allow you to reduce calories and relieve the liver from the stress it has been subjected to.

The goal is to facilitate the detoxification of the body and lower the level of toxins produced during metabolic processes. Obviously, such a result is obtained by correctly choosing the foods to favor at the table and knowing which ones to avoid. If overworked, the liver ends up no longer metabolizing as it should and the waste products deriving from its activity are not eliminated by remaining circulating within the body.

Purifying diet, what to eat and what not: so the body works again

Restore proper liver function requires that the liver has all the substrates necessary for the various detoxification processes available. It therefore needs substances that are found in foods of plant origin, in wholemeal ones, but not only. Indeed, it would be wrong to think that all foods of animal origin should be banned: if taken in moderation, even eggs and fish can be part of a purifying diet.

Purify the body in a natural way: foods to consume and which to avoid (TantaSalute.it)

In order for the body to get rid of excess toxins, it is useful to favor the elimination of these substances through urine and faeces or sweat. For these reasons, vegetable products with a diuretic, laxative and fiber-rich power should be preferred. Green light then to water, herbal teas and fruit juices without sugar. To help perspiration, the best ways are physical activity, sauna and turkish bath.

What needs to be kept in mind however is that no absolute fasting or other drastic solutions are necessary such as eating exclusively fruit or raw foods, etc. To improve intestinal health, it will be sufficient to increase the consumption of: artichokes, cabbage, broccoli, cucumbers, fennel, parsley, celery, brown rice, onions, olive oil, sugar-free yogurt, green tea, grape juice, of fruit and not too sugary citrus juices, berries, plums, watermelons, pineapples, apples, seed oil. Another important rule is always wash your hands well before eating.

The foods that should instead be eliminated in such a diet are those too salty, smoked ones, fried foods, cold cuts, fatty meats. Also stop at coffee, sweets and chocolate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

