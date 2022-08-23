The health conditions of Vladimir Putin “they are deteriorating dramatically”. The bomb is dropped from the Telegram channel General SVR, usually well informed about what is happening in and around the Kremlin. The rumors about the alleged disease of the Russian president have been chasing each other for months, which began during the look down for the Covid and increased exponentially from the beginning ofinvasion of Ukraine. Some attitudes of the Tsar, some of his public outings, some physical details: everything contributed to spreading the most disparate hypotheses, from cancer al Parkinson. Official Russian sources have always rejected any reconstruction, branding it as fake news instrumentally disseminated by Western secret services to try to weaken Putin’s leadership. How widespread since General SVRhowever, heavily relaunches the theme.

“With a high degree of probability – reveals the anonymous source -, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in major events”. For some time, however, Putin has already thinned out his public appearances, limiting himself to the great occasions such as the great parade on May 9 on Red Square, a presence that had not dispelled suspicions. From then on, in the following days, the rumors of a president struck by a heart attack, then urgently operated, finally forced to use his doubles and send them around Russia in his place, being unable to move around. health issues.

In the hours that see the country in shock from the attack it killed Daria Duginadaughter of the nationalist ideologist Aleksandr Dugin, considered very close to Putin, with the fear of being exposed to terrorist acts, underground criticisms of the president are also increasing. “Almost the entire Russian military leadership – still ensures General SVR – attributes the blame both for the failed start (and in general, of the course of the military operation), and for the huge losses of manpower and weapons, precisely to President Vladimir Putin “.