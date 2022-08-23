In Tuscany 330 new cases and one death

In Tuscany there are 330 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid. 306 molecular swabs and 1,819 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% were positive. On the other hand, 512 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 64.5% were positive. The currently positive are 82,941 today. The hospitalized are 368 (3 less than yesterday), of which 18 in intensive care (1 more). Today there is a new death of a Covid positive person: an 86-year-old woman. The total number of victims of the epidemic in Tuscany has risen to 10,608.

871 new cases in Veneto, 855 hospitalizations, 1 death

There are 871 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 2,264. The number of currently positive in the region continues to decline: today 51,979 against 52,243 yesterday. The total number of hospitalized patients is also decreasing: 855 today compared to 859 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by a decrease in hospitalizations in non-critical areas (815 today compared to 819 yesterday) and by the stabilization of intensive care (40 today as yesterday).

The number of deaths today stands at 1, yesterday there were 3.

Abruzzo, 524 new cases and 6 deaths

“There are 524 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 531,773. The death toll of patients recorded six new cases (aged between 77 and 98 years, of which 3 dating back to recent days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,613. The number of positive cases also includes 503,027 discharged / healed (+711 compared to yesterday) “. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. “The currently positives in Abruzzo are 25,133 (-194 compared to yesterday). Of these, 182 patients (+14 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 7 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 199 molecular swabs were performed (2,445,290 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 1,299 antigen tests (4,219,001) ».

D’Amato (Lazio): “today 882 new cases and 6 deaths”

“Today in Lazio, out of 1,745 molecular swabs and 4,008 antigenic swabs for a total of 5,753 swabs, there are 882 new positive cases (-682), 6 deaths (+6), 702 hospitalized (-6), 40 intensive care (-3) and 4,317 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 495 ». To make the point is the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily bulletin on Covid-19.

Today in Sardinia 363 new cases and 3 deaths

In Sardinia today there are 363 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 332 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 1215 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 11 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 124 (- 1). There are 14,703 cases of home isolation (- 81). There are 3 deaths: an 81-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; a man of 95, residing in the province of Oristano.