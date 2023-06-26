Putin’s magic circle has broken

breaking latest news – Who is in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle? The head of the Kremlin has always relied on a deeply loyal entourage. The question is: who is being listened to now, during one of the most fateful moments of his presidency?
Putin’s Magic Circle
The question is: who is being listened to now, during one of the most fateful moments of your presidency?
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
He is a longtime Putin confidant, but a lack of success in Ukraine could leave him isolated. It is of Shoigu that Prigozhin, the Wagner boss, has been increasingly critical.
© Pavel Bednyakov/ Sputnik/AFP
Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov
It was his job to invade the Ukraine and get the job done quickly. He is another leader Prigozhin wants to see gone.
© Mikhail Kireyev / Sputnik / AFP
Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev
A supporter of Putin who worked with him in the KGB. Experts have described him as “the most hawkish hawk”. The Security Council is an advisory body that is meant to formulate and manage security policies, but in reality it answers to Putin.
© Sergey Fadeichev / Sputnik / AFP
Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov
The FSB is the successor to the KGB and is Russia’s national security service, similar to MI5 in the UK. It is responsible for counterintelligence, counter-terrorism and surveillance of the military. He is also responsible for former Soviet Union countries, such as Ukraine.
© Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP
SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin
He remained at the president’s side for most of his career and heads the SVR which deals with intelligence and espionage outside Russia.
© Egor ALEEV / POOL / AFP
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
He is Russia’s most senior diplomat, but appears to have been sidelined in decisions about the war in Ukraine.
© NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / POOL / AFP
Federation Council chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko
The Federation Council is also known as the Senate and voted to validate the deployment of Russian forces abroad, paving the way for an invasion.
© Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Director of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov
A former bodyguard of Putin, Zolotov now heads Rosgvardia, which is almost Putin’s personal army. He is separate from the Russian military and reports directly to the president.
© SERGEI KARPUKHIN / POOL / AFP Viktor Zolotov
