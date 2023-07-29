Quick recipe for pickles: A delicious surprise!

Turns out, making your own pickles at home is a breeze. If you don’t have a lot to do over the summer, making gherkins is the ideal little task. After a brief chill in the fridge (no more than an hour), these pickles are ready to eat and will keep for weeks. Try the quick pickle pickles recipe!

Of course there are great pickles in the supermarket, but these little pickles are the best there is. The refrigerator does most of the work for you, and they taste great as soon as they are prepared. They have a deliciously addictive garlic and dill flavor and are crunchy, zesty and refreshing. The gherkins also go well with sandwiches and burgers. This is the perfect recipe for you if you love eating pickles.

Recipe for pickles

Try this recipe and you’ll never buy pickles again, make them at home yourself.

Ingredients

You need these ingredients for the recipe to prepare delicious pickles!

8 to 10 pickles 4 garlic cloves, halved 2 teaspoons mustard seeds 2 teaspoons peppercorns a few sprigs, well measured, per glass 500ml water 500ml white vinegar 50g sugar 2 tablespoons sea salt 1 chilli per glass (optional) 2 sprigs of fresh tarragon (optional) a few bay leaves (optional)

preparation

Halve the cucumbers lengthways to create cucumber sticks. You can make chips from the cucumbers by slicing them crosswise into thin slices. Another option is to cook the cucumbers whole without slicing them. The cucumbers can be divided into screw-top jars – they should fit in upright. Put a few sprigs of dill, garlic cloves, mustard seeds, and peppercorns in each jar. If you like, add the chili peppers, bay leaves and tarragon as well. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt to a boil. About a minute of stirring should be enough to dissolve the sugar and salt. Pour the boiling mixture over the cucumbers. To can pickles, fill sterilized jars to the brim with vinegar water and seal. The cucumbers should be allowed to cool to room temperature before being placed in the fridge.

A light pickling can be achieved in 2 days, but the finest flavor doesn’t come until the 5th or 6th day. After one day, the cucumbers already have a light taste that intensifies with each additional day. Whole cucumbers require more time. They can be stored in the fridge for up to four weeks.

