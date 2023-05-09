Rabbit vibrator: All information about the sex toy at a glance

What is actually a rabbit vibrator and what makes it special? We have all the information at a glance.

There are many sex toys on the market: whether for couples or for specific types of stimulation. The rabbit vibrator is one of them. What makes it special and which models are worthwhile.

If there is a vibrator that many women would describe as effective, it would certainly be the classic pressure wave vibrator: it stimulates the clitoris in a very targeted manner and, if necessary, with high vibration or suction power. In addition, there is another model that is popular and probably even more intense: the rabbit vibrator is also a popular sex toy for women. We explain what distinguishes this variant and which models are available.

What is a rabbit vibrator?



The rabbit vibrator has its origins in Japan: in 1972, the first electric vibrator with simultaneous vaginal and clitoral stimulation came onto the market there. At the beginning of the 80s he celebrated his arrival in the USA – but only really became known there with “Sex and the City” in 1998: In an episode of the popular TV series Miranda reports enthusiastically about her model and immediately infects the rather prudish Charlotte, who then tests it and shares her friend’s enthusiasm. This even judges that no man can manage to spoil a woman so much sexually.

One reason for this rating: A rabbit vibrator stimulates twice. The two “bunny ears”, which give it its name, vibrate simultaneously or individually if required. While the longer “ear” is intended to stimulate the so-called G-spot and is inserted into the vagina, the smaller branch is intended for the clitoris and only vibrates or can also suck at the same time, depending on the model chosen. The rabbit vibrator combines, so to speak, the lay-on vibrator with a classic dildo for insertion and is therefore intense and versatile.

Rabbit vibrator: three models in comparison



In the meantime, the classic rabbit, which only works with vibration, has been further developed. We present different models that perform well online and convince in comparison.

Satisfyer Mr. Rabbit



It is certainly particularly cheap and well suited for beginners the Satisfyer model. It combines a powerful motor with a high proportion of flexible full silicone on the inside, making it intense and pleasant. The twelve vibration programs are made up of six intensities and six rhythms, so there is something for almost every preference. In addition, this rabbit vibrator is waterproof – for use in the bath or shower, for example.

Womanizer Duo 2



The newest Rabbit-Vibrator von Womanizer also has two motors that can be used separately and can thus provide special dual sensations. It looks different from the classic bunny ear vibrator because the smaller “ear” is based on the lay-on technique: With Pleasure Air Technology, this model stimulates with pulsating air pressure waves without direct skin contact. This high-quality vibrator is quiet and can gently end the climax with the afterglow function. It has 14 pulsation levels and ten vibration patterns. It is intuitive to use, allows many different stimulations and a particularly intense feeling.

We-Vibe Nova 2



Also the We-Vibe Nova 2 is one of the higher quality models on the market. This vibrator is ergonomically designed and perfect for a woman’s body. With ten levels of vibration, 13 levels of intensity, two powerful motors, flexible “ears” and push buttons on the handle, it is intense, intuitive and at the same time very pleasant. It can also be controlled via the We-Connect app – for use with Partner:in, for example.

Rabbit vibrator: How to buy



Medical grade silicone is the best choice of material as it does not irritate the skin, is easier to clean and is therefore more hygienic than rubber or PVC.

For beginners, it is important to pay attention to the size of the rabbit vibrator: it should not be too wide or too long.

Different modes are advantageous for varied use, in order to get to know different preferences and not to get bored too quickly.

If you like it particularly discreet, you should pay attention to the volume and choose a variant that doesn’t vibrate too loudly. And: With many retailers you can also order discreetly and specify that the packaging should be neutral so that you do not see directly that sex toys have been ordered.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

maf