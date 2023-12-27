Home » Ralf Schumacher Opens Up About Michael Schumacher’s Health After Skiing Accident
Health

Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael Schumacher, has spoken out about the health of the seven-time Formula 1 champion, shedding light on the family’s struggles since his skiing accident in 2013.

In an interview with ‘Bild’, Ralf expressed how much he “misses” his brother and shared the close bond they had, both on and off the racetrack. He revealed that Michael had been not only his brother but also his coach and mentor, teaching him everything he knew about karting and playing a formative role in shaping his career.

Reflecting on the traumatic skiing accident, Ralf described the impact it had on the family, emphasizing that it was a difficult experience for everyone involved, including Michael’s children. He spoke of the unfairness of the situation, expressing his longing for the Michael that he once knew.

Ralf also touched upon the profound effect the accident has had on Michael’s life, acknowledging the advancements in modern medicine but lamenting that things will never be the same. He reflected on the fact that Michael had experienced both luck and tragedy in his life, emphasizing the unpredictability of life.

The interview provides a rare insight into the Schumacher family’s ongoing struggle and the immense impact of Michael’s accident. Despite the passage of time, the family continues to grapple with the uncertainty surrounding Michael’s health and the profound loss they have experienced.

