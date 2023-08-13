Rape as a “refreshing hobby”? – Health check

Ulrich Kutschera has evidently still not completed his journey to the sidelines of civilization. Now he expresses his sympathy for Till Lindemann, the Rammstein singer who is accused of sexual assault at after-show parties. Of course, Kutschera argues purely “from a biological perspective”, otherwise as an “enthusiastic piano player (…), classical music fan and producer of symphonic piano music” he has nothing in common with Lindemann.

Kutschera’s “biological perspective” looks like this: Lindemann is exposed to “dirty attacks” by the media. At the same time, Lindemann is only “following his evolutionary endeavors to make younger women happy with post-concert erotic acts”. This happens “obviously for the ‘satisfaction’ of the ‘Rammstein fans'”, a “refreshing hobby”. But these days, “bitter post-menopausal ladies would be chasing successful pop musicians and politicians under the ‘Me Too’ label.” The motive is clear: “Which wallflower doesn’t want to bathe – briefly – in the fame of an ex-Lindemann lover and, pompously, be allowed to cry – maybe a reward for the love services rendered can also be squeezed out?” the annelid expert Kutschera, it is not about “sexual” assaults, but about “eroticism” because “sex” is aimed at “fertilization”, and neither the women of the “alpha partners” wanted that.

End credits of Kutschera’s text: “U. Kutschera on Twitter: twitter.com/kutschera_u, symphonic piano music: Dr. Ulrich Kutschera Professor of Biology Academic Advisor & Manager: Project WR Briggs/Stanford-019 I-Cultiver, Inc., San Francisco Bay Area, Tracy, CA 95376, USA The Systems Biology Group, Inc., Palo Alto, CA 94306, USA AK Evolutionary Biology, 79104 Freiburg i. Br., Germany www.evolutionsbiologe.de”

Everything that is in quotation marks here can be read in the original on the website “gender-diskurs.de” of the masculinist Professor Dr. Gunter Buchholz. It is well known that professorships do not protect against human abysses. Kutschera’s intellectual and moral decline is likely to baffle even many of his former fans. Perhaps you also have to take a “biological perspective”?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

