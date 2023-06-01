«Rapid deterioration», for Bassetti it is already in Italy

The World Health Organization(Oms) lancial’alarm. An enterovirus has already reaped victims very young and now comes thewarning.L’Echovirus-11 (E-11), in fact, has already killed 7 babies inFrance and of concern is the extremely rapid deterioration of the conditions of those who become infected.

The World Organization’s Alert comes after the increase in cases of SEPS neonate with hepatic impairment and multiple organ failure.

