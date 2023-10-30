Rapper Fedez Announces Plans to Open Center for Children with Mental Health Disorders

Fedez, the popular Italian rapper, made a heartfelt announcement during his appearance on the show Che tempo che fa sul Nove with Fabio Fazio. He discussed his personal battle with illness and revealed his plans to open a center for children with mental health disorders. Fedez also made a passionate appeal to the government not to reduce funding for the psychologist bonus.

Fedez opened up about his illness and how it has changed him. He emphasized the importance of time in the healing process and highlighted the significance of mental health. He expressed his concern that mental health issues are not limited to a specific group of people but are a tangible emergency that needs to be addressed.

When asked if he still lives with fear after his illness, Fedez admitted that the fear has returned after his recent health scare. He shared his emotional response to seeing an image of Vialli, whom he has never met in person, and praised Vialli’s generosity as a human being. Fazio asked if Fedez feels improved since his illness, to which Fedez honestly responded that he hasn’t yet improved as a person, but he is actively working on it.

Fedez explained that his pursuit of addressing mental health issues started after a friend suggested he share his experience with a journalist. After the interview was read by millions of people, Fedez realized the urgency of the mental health crisis.

The rapper highlighted the alarming number of young people suffering from mental disorders, the need for more psychologists, and the AIFA report revealing that six of the 20 most prescribed drugs are antidepressants or anxiolytics. Fedez expressed his frustration that despite being aware of these statistics, the government has decided to cut funding for the psychologist bonus in the new budget. He pleaded with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Giorgetti not to reduce the 25 million euros allocation, as it would be a betrayal to the families who rely on these funds.

Fedez concluded his segment by announcing his concrete commitment to opening a free community center for teenagers that provides assistance to young people with mental health problems. He addressed the criticism he faced for sharing personal aspects of his life on social media, including his illness, stating that he believes his experiences can help and entertain others who are going through similar challenges.

Prior to his appearance on Che tempo che fa, Fedez reassured his followers on Instagram about his upcoming topic. He acknowledged the possibility of stuttering during the interview due to the emotional nature of the subject but assured everyone that it was normal and that he was fine.

It’s worth noting that Fedez had intended to discuss mental health on the show Belve with Francesca Fagnani, but his participation was canceled by Rai.

The article also mentioned Fedez’s past struggles with stuttering, which became evident in a live web broadcast following the Sanremo Festival earlier this year. He explained that he had experienced difficulties after stopping a strong antidepressant that caused severe side effects.

Fazio also took the opportunity to address rumors about Fedez becoming the artistic director of Sanremo in 2025, clarifying that it was just a joke. Additionally, Fazio assured viewers that Fedez will not be appearing at the festival next year.

Overall, Fedez’s appearance on Che tempo che fa marked an important moment in his career as he advocated for mental health awareness and shared his plans to support children with mental health disorders.

Share this: Facebook

X

