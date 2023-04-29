Home » Rare diseases, the call for research and treatment has been published
Health

Rare diseases, the call for research and treatment has been published

by admin
Rare diseases, the call for research and treatment has been published

There is a great opportunity for research, useful for giving an innovative boost to the treatment of diseases, which are often rare and which therefore find no adequate solutions.

The Prevention sector of the Health Department of the Calabria Region is currently coordinating a massive dissemination campaign on the second call financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The notice

The notice published on the Ministry of Health website focuses on the following topics:

1. Proof of concept (PoC);

2. Rare Tumors (TR);

3. Rare Diseases (RM);

4. Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with a high impact on health and social care systems: 4.1 Innovation in the diagnostic field, 4.2 Innovation in the therapeutic field;

5. Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with a high impact on health and social care systems: 5.1 Risk factors and prevention, 5.2 Etiopathogenesis and disease mechanisms.

The presentation

The submission procedures started on 27 April 2023. The project proposal must be submitted exclusively via an IT platform (Research Workflow – WFR), accessible via the SPID identity of the proposing subject at the following link https://ricerca.cbim.it . The call provides for intermediate deadlines: 11 May 2023 for researchers accreditation; May 16, 2023 presentation Letter of Intent (LOI); May 23, 2023 LOI acceptance and confirmation.

See also  Towards the fourth dose for the elderly, but there is the puzzle of the "right" vaccine

You may also like

Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão plays another sport,...

Pupo goes to Russia for the ‘Road to...

What foods lower cholesterol? Never miss them

First Republic Bank at the end of the...

Ultralight crashes in Friuli, two people charred to...

Five years ago the diagnosis of breast cancer,...

Vitamin B3 counteracts the physical wasting associated with...

East Naples, other works at the PalaDennerlein in...

Ultralight crashes and explodes on Mount Musi: two...

Serie A: Roma-Milan 1-1, Saelemaekers responds to Abraham...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy