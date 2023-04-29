Rare diseases, the call for research and treatment has been published

There is a great opportunity for research, useful for giving an innovative boost to the treatment of diseases, which are often rare and which therefore find no adequate solutions.

The Prevention sector of the Health Department of the Calabria Region is currently coordinating a massive dissemination campaign on the second call financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The notice

The notice published on the Ministry of Health website focuses on the following topics:

1. Proof of concept (PoC);

2. Rare Tumors (TR);

3. Rare Diseases (RM);

4. Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with a high impact on health and social care systems: 4.1 Innovation in the diagnostic field, 4.2 Innovation in the therapeutic field;

5. Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with a high impact on health and social care systems: 5.1 Risk factors and prevention, 5.2 Etiopathogenesis and disease mechanisms.

The presentation

The submission procedures started on 27 April 2023. The project proposal must be submitted exclusively via an IT platform (Research Workflow – WFR), accessible via the SPID identity of the proposing subject at the following link https://ricerca.cbim.it . The call provides for intermediate deadlines: 11 May 2023 for researchers accreditation; May 16, 2023 presentation Letter of Intent (LOI); May 23, 2023 LOI acceptance and confirmation.