“The Masked Singer” 2023 at ProSieben: Formerly petrified, today TMS favorite! Which celebrity is the Shoebill?

The silent years are over: now the shoebill comes to life and creates a mood on stage in the eighth season of “The Masked Singer”. The first indications reveal which celebrity could be in the bird costume.

At “The Masked Singer“In 2023, the ranks of mysterious celebrity candidates continue to fill up: as the third mask for the eighth season, which will be shown on ProSieben from April 1, 2023, a mystical mythical creature has been presented that the TMS fans at least like wants to cause a lot of headaches like that Phoenix from season 5the Anubis from Season 3 or the mysterious Galax’Sis, who made her big appearance in Season 6. Clear the stage for the Schuhschnack!

“The Masked Singer” 2023 with the Shoebill: Mysterious being brought to life by lightning

ProSieben, the TV home of “The Masked Singer” in Germany since Season 1, has already released some information intended to bring the Schuhschnabel closer to TMS fans. Until recently, the mysteriously feathered animal eked out its existence as a petrified gargoyle on an old castle – only a lightning strike ensured that the stone creature came to life and the loneliness came to an end. Now a (so far top secret) celebrity is in a shoebill costume and is struggling with the being for control over the body – with “The Masked Singer” it will certainly be seen several times in the live shows that everything is not quite smooth runs.

PHOTOS: The Masked Singer 2023 Which celebs are in THESE insane masks? Image: ProSieben/Benedikt Müller

Perfection down to the tips of the feathers: That’s how long the costume team worked on the shoebill mask

When it came to making the Schuhschnabel costume, the creative minds around TMS wardrobe master Alexandra Brandner once again did not splash out and designed every single detail of the costume with care and ingenuity. The plumage shimmering in shades of blue and the imposing wings of the shoebill are just one of many eye-catchers – the eyes of the feathered creature are also worth a second look, thanks to sophisticated technology they alternately glow red and blue. It took the costume team 950 hours to get every feather and sequin in place. Thermoplastic was used in the costume design, which should give the masked celebrity as much freedom of movement as possible and reduce the weight of the costume.

First guesses from the fans: is one of these celebrities in a shoe-bill costume?

And while we’re on the subject of “celebrity”: Which star is in the Schuhschnabel costume? As soon as the stunning costume was released on Instagram, the comments column was already glowing with enthusiastic reactions from TMS fans. In addition, the first assumptions have already been made as to the identity of the disguised celebrity:

Tim Raue

Robert Marc Lehmann

Faisal Kawusi

Fabian Hambuechen

Morten Harket (a-ha)

Eric Stehfest

Luca Hänni

Nico Santos

Lauri Ylönen (The Rasmus)

Daniel Brühl

Jurgen Vogel

Conchita Wurst

Kim Frank (“Really”)

Laith Al-Deen

Michael Mittemeier

Tim Benzko

All clues at a glance: Do these clues reveal which star is the shoebill?

Not only before the start of the live show, but also during the 8th season of “The Masked Singer”, cryptic clues and clues should help fans to discover the true identity of the shoebill. The following indicators are already known:

the Schuhschnabel was once a petrified gargoyle on a castle battlement

a celebrity struck him like lightning and brought him to life in a secret transformation

two souls reside in the Shoebill’s chest – and both try to control the feathered body, which can lead to arguments

used to come to life only once a year

the costumed celebrity chose the shoebill costume himself

has a mysterious life of its own

TMS fans can see through the eyes of the Shoebill, giving them a new perspective

has conquered his magnificent noble kingdom

keeps croaking

before his petrification, he was given an escape

the star under the mask feels ready, not knowing what is to come

goes through ups and downs of emotions

The escape does not give in and remains stubborn, but the Shoebill does not know what to do about it

the curse was imposed by a higher power, says the Book of Curses

must call his name from a high place standing on one leg

must sharpen his senses

