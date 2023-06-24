Raw tuna, huge risks: here’s what to watch out for

The consumption of raw tuna can involve risks that are impossible to underestimate: here’s what to pay particular attention to.

The diet consists of many delicacies that can also be enjoyed uncooked. Among the possibilities there is also that of raw tuna which, however, can bring to light very high risks.

Consuming raw tuna is risky – Pontilenews.it

Raw tuna it represents for many cuisines a decidedly important and tasty dish. On the other hand, however, we must be aware that this food, consumed in this way, can lead to potential dangers.

In raw tuna, in this regard, there may be bacteria that inevitably attack the person’s body. Reason for which you don’t just need to know the risks but also which ones countermeasures to implement in order not to run any kind of dangerHere’s what you need to know.

The risks of raw tuna and how to contain the danger

Raw tuna is often the protagonist of dishes such as sashimi which require it to be eaten naturally. This, however, can have bacteria inside it such as the Clostridium botulinumoan anaerobic which generates potentially dangerous toxins and which can flow into a complex form of intoxication known as botulism. This is not the only bacteria present but there are also others like the Anisakis e Salmonella.

What are the risks of raw tuna and what defensive measures to implement – Pontilenews.it

The risks you run in case of intake of this contaminated food are essentially three:

Botulism: in this situation one comes up toxin that can paralyze the muscle area going to compromise the nervous system. I Symptoms we need to watch out for are: blurred vision, breathing problems, muscle weakness and irregular swallowing;Parasitosis: this is generated with the presence of Anisakis and can lead to gastrointestinal infections. The symptoms are: nausea, vomiting, in severe cases even intestinal obstruction which recalls acute pain in the abdominal area;Food infections: also in this case, due to the presence of Salmonella, the gastrointestinal area is put hard test. Symptoms are: nausea, fever, abdominal cramps.

Faced with this scenario, we can do nothing but further increase the cautionary threshold when consuming raw tuna. Here’s what to do to minimize your risk:

Rely on certified sources: the purchase must be made from suppliers who rely on extremely high quality products;Freezing: Raw tuna should be frozen at a temperature below -20 degrees for one day so as to avoid the danger of parasites. This practice, in fact, eliminates any larvae of Anisakis; Hygiene and handling: Before touching the tuna, wash your hands. After working itlet’s proceed to one thorough cleaning of the work area and used toolswithout forgetting to wash your hands again.

In short, we must pay attention to this food so as not to have negative implications. The same goes for a too canned product that has recently been recalled from the market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

