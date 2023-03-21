rbb – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg

Seven employees of Charité Facility Management GmbH (CFM) are suspected of having embezzled several million euros.

According to the Berlin public prosecutor’s office, the damage amounted to between 7 and 10 million euros. This emerges from the answer to a request from the editors of rbb24 research. The basis is the report of an auditing company, which has now been sent to the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Berlin for further evaluation.

The allegations had already become known in 2021. Among other things, it was about violations of public procurement law and post-dated offers and invoices. At that time, a member of the Charité board was also informed. The company subsequently commissioned an auditing firm to investigate the allegations, which, however, only identified individual compliance violations. An initial investigation by the public prosecutor’s office was discontinued in December 2021 after just a few months.

In the summer of 2022, the investigation was resumed due to new research by rbb. CFM is 100 percent owned by Charité and provides all non-medical services for Europe’s largest university hospital.

On request, the Charité stated that the internal audit department had continuously pushed ahead with further investigations: “The results obtained were handed over to the public prosecutor’s office on their own initiative. Out of respect for the further investigations by the public prosecutor’s office, no comments can currently be made on your further questions.” Since 2022, the CFM has also been checked by the Charité’s internal audit department.

