Ready ragù withdrawn from supermarkets, the recall of the Ministry of Health

Ragù withdrawn from supermarkets. The Ministry of Health has recalled some batches of ready-to-eat ragout as a precaution. In fact, to avoid any risk, several packs of meat sauce sold in supermarkets were withdrawn from the market, following a “foreign body (glass) report”. The recall was published by the Ministry of Health on Thursday 11 May 2023. The Ministry of Health recommends people who have purchased the jars belonging to the lot described below not to consume them and return them to the point of sale. Consumers can also contact the toll-free number at 800.650.650.

The recall from the Ministry of Health concerns the sauce with wild boar of the “Terre D’Italia” brand. Specifically, the following packages were withdrawn from supermarkets: with the name or company name OSA under which the product is marketed “GS SpA”; production batch TMC; identification mark of the plant/producer “IT 9 1575 L CE”; name of the producer “TRIGLIA srl” with registered office in via Salcetti 39 – 56010 Nodica (PI); expiry date or minimum retention period 30.03.2024; sales unit weight/volume 200 grams.