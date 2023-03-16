Charles Ancelotti make an appointment at Milan, but not in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The technician of Real Madridafter the success against Liverpool at the Bernabeu, spoke to Movistar: “We played well, we didn’t defend with low blocks. We played the game we wanted to play. Liverpool? “It’s a gentlemen’s club. They paid homage to Amancio and that was very nice of them. Who will you face in the quarterfinals? I would not know, but I would like Milan in the final in Istanbul, not the quarterfinals“.