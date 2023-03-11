Home Health Recalled fontina Dop sold by Eurospin, “contains Escherichia Coli”: the lot not to be consumed
Health

Recalled fontina Dop sold by Eurospin, “contains Escherichia Coli”: the lot not to be consumed

by admin
Recalled fontina Dop sold by Eurospin, “contains Escherichia Coli”: the lot not to be consumed

New food alert concerning a product sold at the Eurospin discount store. We are talking about fontina Dop Pascoli Italiani, a lot of which was withdrawn due to the presence of E. Coli

The Ministry of Health reported on its website the recall of a batch of Fontina DOP Pascoli Italiani in a 250 gram pack. It is a product that can be purchased in all Eurospin points of sale.

The cheese was produced for Eurospin Italia Spa by the Milk and Fontina Producers Cooperative (plant identification mark/Producer IT 02 2 CE) in La Croix Noire Rue Croix Noire, 19 – 11020 Saint Christophe (Aosta).

The offending batch, as stated in the alert, was recalled for “microbiological risk”, the checks in fact resulted contaminated by Escherichia coli (E. Coli), a dangerous bacterium that is the source of food poisoning.

It is therefore evident that the cheese should not be consumed but immediately returned to the point of sale for a refund.

As we said, however, only one batch of Fontina Dop Pascoli Italiani has been recalled, and it is the following:

  • C037105286 – expiry date or minimum retention period 10/04/2023
I recall europin fontina cheese

@Ministry of Health

Read all our food alerts.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: Ministry of Health

Read also:

See also  doctors present 7 days a week in the houses of the community

You may also like

Empoli-Udinese: the official formations

Are you over 40? Here are the secrets...

Hearing aids: Models without additional payment are sufficient...

The new treatments for erectile dysfunction

Pizza bakers reveal: You can recognize a bad...

Covid, three years ago the WHO used the...

Lauterbach: Offering people security – “Even in times...

measurement and natural remedies to lower it

Winter hot drinks: mulled gin competes with mulled...

Inter, furious club after the knockout with Spezia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy