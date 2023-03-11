New food alert concerning a product sold at the Eurospin discount store. We are talking about fontina Dop Pascoli Italiani, a lot of which was withdrawn due to the presence of E. Coli

The Ministry of Health reported on its website the recall of a batch of Fontina DOP Pascoli Italiani in a 250 gram pack. It is a product that can be purchased in all Eurospin points of sale.

The cheese was produced for Eurospin Italia Spa by the Milk and Fontina Producers Cooperative (plant identification mark/Producer IT 02 2 CE) in La Croix Noire Rue Croix Noire, 19 – 11020 Saint Christophe (Aosta).

The offending batch, as stated in the alert, was recalled for “microbiological risk”, the checks in fact resulted contaminated by Escherichia coli (E. Coli), a dangerous bacterium that is the source of food poisoning.

It is therefore evident that the cheese should not be consumed but immediately returned to the point of sale for a refund.

As we said, however, only one batch of Fontina Dop Pascoli Italiani has been recalled, and it is the following:

C037105286 – expiry date or minimum retention period 10/04/2023

Source: Ministry of Health

