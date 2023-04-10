



Ingredients for the fried eggs:

Place eggs with rosemary in a jar, seal tightly and store in a cool place for 3 days. The rosemary aroma diffuses through the porous lime shell and gives the egg a very special taste.

Wash baby spinach, pat dry and chop finely. Peel onion and garlic and chop finely. Melt half the butter in a pan. Sauté the onion and garlic cubes in it. Add the spinach and sauté for about 3 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Melt the remaining butter in a coated pan. Crack the flavored eggs on the edge of the pan and place in the pan. Fry for 4 minutes on medium heat. Tip: only salt the egg white and pepper the yolk.

Place the fried eggs on plates and spread the steamed spinach around them. Grate some parmesan on top and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

Ingredients for the scrambled eggs:

Wash the chives and cut into fine rolls. Set aside about 1 quarter to serve. Squeeze lemon.

Mix the remaining chives, crème fraîche, yoghurt, both types of mustard and lemon juice. Season the sauce with 1 pinch of salt.

Pass eggs through a sieve to remove the hailstones. Whisk well with a pinch of salt, cream and some nutmeg.

Melt butter in a non-stick pan at low temperature. Pour the egg mixture into the pan and heat slowly. As soon as the mass has set (after about 2 minutes at medium heat), stir carefully and constantly with a spatula for about 3 minutes.

Tip: The scrambled eggs should be set, but still shiny. As soon as this point is reached, deglaze the egg mixture with 1 small dash of cold milk. This prevents further cooking.

Arrange the finished scrambled eggs on plates. Place 1 tbsp of cold sauce on top of the scrambled eggs, distribute 1 more tbsp of sauce around the scrambled eggs. Garnish with the chives.

Ingredients for the omelet:

Instead of a “normal” omelette, a Japanese variant (tamagoyaki) is prepared. For this, the omelette is rolled up.

Whisk together the eggs, dashi, and rice wine in a bowl.

Heat a frying pan with a little oil over medium-high heat. The dish works best in a rectangular Japanese omelette pan (tamagoyaki pan).

Pour a thin layer of the egg mixture into the pan. Once the egg is set, carefully roll up the layer with a spatula and push to the side of the pan. Pour in a thin layer of egg mixture again. It’s allowed to flow a bit under the roll on the side. Roll the fresh layer around the roll as soon as the mass begins to thicken. Do the same with the rest of the egg mixture. So the roll is getting thicker and thicker.

Slice the roll and arrange on plates.

Tip: If you like, you can serve the tamagoyaki on banana leaves. You can find them in the Asian market. Brush the leaves with a little oil beforehand to give them a nice shine.

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets