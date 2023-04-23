Recipe “Herbal steamed noodles with mushrooms and mountain cheese sauce” | > – Guide





Ingredients for the yeast dough:

Heat the milk to lukewarm. Add the yeast in chunks and the sugar to the milk and stir with a whisk until both are completely dissolved. In a large bowl, mix the remaining ingredients with the milk mixture to form a glossy batter, about 10 minutes. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise for 20 minutes at around 30 to 40 degrees. The dough should then have doubled in size. If this is not the case, knead once and let rise again for about 20 minutes.

Ingredients for the herb filling:

Grate mountain cheese. Peel garlic. Wash herbs, dry, roughly chop and place in a blender. Add grated cheese and garlic. Add olive oil and some pepper. Blend into a fine pesto using a blender. Drizzle with a little olive oil if you like and season with salt.

Ingredients for the mountain cheese sauce:

Grate mountain cheese. Boil the whey in a saucepan and reduce by half. Add mountain cheese and butter. If the sauce is too thin, thicken with a little cornstarch.

Whey occurs during the production of cheese, cream cheese or quark. Alternatively, yoghurt diluted with water can be used.

Prepare steamed noodles:

Place the yeast dough on a floured work surface, divide into small balls and roll out quite thinly. Place about 1 tablespoon of herb filling on each piece of dough. Leave the top third of the dough free so that the filling doesn’t leak out of the steamed noodle later. Roll up the dough and twist the roll into a snail.

Put the butter, milk, salt and sugar in a tightly sealable saucepan. Place the dumplings close together in the pot. First cover the pot tightly with aluminum foil, then place the lid on top. This allows the steamed dumplings to cook almost airtight and all the moisture stays in the pot. Simmer on medium heat for about 20 minutes. As soon as the liquid has evaporated, you can hear the caramel crust crackling on the bottom of the pot. Remove the aluminum foil and let the dumplings brown on the stove for about 5-7 minutes. Do not take it out of the pot immediately after cooking, but let it rest for about 5-10 minutes. This will keep the caramel crust from sticking to the pot.

Ingredients for the mushrooms:

Wash and dry herbs. Chop sage leaves. Clean the mushrooms and cut into equal-sized pieces. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms until they start to colour. turn down the temperature. Add thyme sprig and sage. Leave for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

serving:

Cut the steamed dumplings in half to show off the lovely filling. Place on deep plates. Scatter the mushrooms around the edges. Froth the cheese sauce with a hand blender and pour over the mushrooms. Garnish with herbs if you like.

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets