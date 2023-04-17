Home » Recipe “Tagliatelle with Lemon Vinaigrette and Pecorino Crackers” | > – Guide
Recipe “Tagliatelle with Lemon Vinaigrette and Pecorino Crackers” | > – Guide

Ingredients for the noodles:

Mix the durum wheat semolina with salt except for a small remainder and heap it on the worktop. Make a well in the middle and add the eggs and olive oil. Knead everything with wet hands to form a smooth dough. Wrap airtight in cling film and leave to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes. Then knead again, roll out and process into tagliatelle with a pasta machine. Sprinkle with the remaining semolina to prevent the pasta from sticking together. Leave to dry at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the vinaigrette and crackers.

Cook the noodles in heavily salted water for about 2 to 3 minutes, drain and place in a mixing bowl.

Lemon Vinaigrette Ingredients:

Rinse lemons in hot water, dry and squeeze. Crush the cubeb pepper. Pluck the mint leaves, wash and dry. Put a few leaves aside for decoration. Put lemon juice, pepper and mint with olive oil, some sea salt, cloves and agave syrup in a screw-top jar and shake well. This creates an emulsion.

Ingredients for the pecorino crackers:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees circulating air. Grate the pecorino and form circles on a baking tray lined with baking paper using small kitchen rings. Bake in the oven for about 7 minutes to form crispy crackers.

serving:

Rinse lemon with hot water and dry. Cut fine zests from the skin and cut out fillets from the flesh.

Shake the lemon vinaigrette vigorously again in the screw-top jar. Pour two-thirds of the vinaigrette through a fine sieve into the bowl with the pasta.

Place the noodles in deep plates. Pour about 1 tablespoon of vinaigrette over the pasta per serving. Cover with zest and lemon fillets. Decorate with mint leaves and pecorino crackers.

Additional information:

Broadcast/Source: Björn’s Gourmet Secrets

| broadcast date | 04/16/2023

Homemade tagliatelle with lemon vinaigrette and pecorino crackers served on a deep white plate. © Thomas Mudersbach / solisTV
