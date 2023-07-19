Record-High Demand for Medicine Degree in Spanish Universities Signals Shortage of Health Professionals

Title: Medicine Degrees in High Demand as Applications Skyrocket in Spanish Universities

Subtitle: Universities struggle to meet the surge in demand for Medicine degrees, creating concerns over future healthcare workforce shortages.

(Place), (Date) – The field of Medicine has once again emerged as one of the most sought-after degrees in universities across Spain. According to initial estimates collected by Medical Writing, the number of applications for Medicine degrees has experienced a staggering 900 percent increase, reaching historic levels.

Despite adding 750 additional places for the Medicine degree, the universities have been unable to meet the overwhelming demand from students, failing to alleviate the shortage of healthcare professionals and address the impending wave of retirements. On average, each university offering the program provides only 300 places, while the number of applications received exceeds 3,740.

The Faculty of Medicine of Albacete at the University of Castilla-La Mancha has reported a total of 4,049 requests, according to its dean, Silvia Llorens. Similarly, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Ciudad Real, which is also associated with the same university, Immaculate Ballesteros, stated that they have received 4,099 pre-registrations.

The University of Lleida’s Medicine degree has attracted a total of 3,726 requests, with 518 students listing it as their first preference, as explained by Anna Casanovas. Furthermore, the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Zaragoza has received a staggering 4,881 applications for the academic year 2023-24.

In Oviedo, the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences has received a remarkable 4,220 applications, with 4,710 students considering it as an option. The Faculty of Medicine at the University of Cantabria has also witnessed high demand, with approximately 4,300 applications for admission, according to the dean, Samuel Cos.

In the Valencian Community, the Miguel Hernández University of Elche has already enrolled 137 students for their Medicine degree, while a waiting list of 4,775 remains, said the dean, Antonio Compan. Similarly, the University of Santiago de Compostela has received around 4,000 requests for the Medicine Degree.

Elsewhere, the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Valladolid has seen 1,943 students apply for the Medicine degree as their first option, according to the dean, Jose Maria Fidel. In the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of La Laguna in the Canary Islands, there have been 1,287 applications for only 130 available places. These figures reinforce the growing popularity of Health Sciences as the preferred field of study for a significant number of students.

