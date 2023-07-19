Home » China advances from double control of energy consumption to double control of carbon emissions
News

China advances from double control of energy consumption to double control of carbon emissions

by admin
China advances from double control of energy consumption to double control of carbon emissions

The Central Commission for the Comprehensive Deepening of the Reform of China has put forward a comprehensive proposal to advance the reform of the energy system. This proposal focuses mainly on three key sectors: emission control, oil and electricity.

To begin with, the country intends to improve the regulation of total energy consumption and its intensity, with a gradual transition towards the control of total carbon emissions and their intensity. In addition, it is planned to improve the statistical accounting system for carbon emissions and establish a carbon emission allowance trading system.

Oil and natural gas play a vital role in supporting the stable and healthy development of China‘s national economy and the well-being of its people. Therefore, energy companies have an important responsibility to help China achieve its ambitious peak emissions and carbon neutrality targets. As part of this effort, the country intends to implement reforms in the upper, middle and lower sectors and mechanisms of the oil and gas industry, ensuring a constant and reliable supply of energy.

Simultaneously, improving the construction of the electricity market has remained a key point of the reform strategy. In the new plan, China will focus on building a stronger power supply system by prioritizing five essential factors. This includes a gradual reduction in the proportion of traditional energy sources through the safe and reliable integration of new energy sources.

Official data reveals that during the 13th Five-Year Plan period, China‘s average annual energy consumption grew by 2.8%, supporting an average annual economic growth of 5.7%. The new reform of the energy system indicates a firm commitment to achieve carbon neutrality, while adapting to the energy security environment. In addition, the acceleration of the commercialization of energy is expected as a result of these strategic measures.

You may also like

Funes, Sánchez Cerén, Mecafé and other former officials...

The United States Announces $1.3 Billion Military Aid...

Colombian freediver survives shark attack in San Andrés

in Rome via a tender for 14 million

Edict 2nd. Notice Carmen Lucy Moreno

Urso meets the Privacy Guarantor

The Prosecutor’s Office files a request against a...

Guangxi CDC Issues Reminder for Post-Typhoon Disease Prevention...

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles into the...

Top 10 books on Dublin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy