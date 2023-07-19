in Rome via a tender for 14 million

Managing public safety, emergencies and major events: this is the objective of the operational center “Smart Police Support” of Rome Capitalwhich will be put available to the local police and the city’s civil protection. The first concrete step of the project is the opening of the tender, to which interested parties will be able to apply starting today and until 28 August through the “Tutto Gare” portal.

An investment of 14 million

The investment earmarked for the construction of the new center is 14 million euros. The project includes the installation of a thousand new generation camerasthe making of a operations room, including cabling, video walls, and perimeter, physical, and cyber security systemsat the headquarters of the Local Police Command of Rome Capital.

Automatic alerts for operators

The system will integrate with those used today, and includes audiovisual communication tools between the operating room and smart devices that will be provided to room operators. Thanks to the integration of the new tools of video surveillancemoreover, it will be possible to analyze the data coming from the cameras and implement an automatic alarm and alert service for theater operators in the event of anomalous or dangerous situations.

Il Cybersecurity Operation Center

Also planned is the creation of a Cybersecurity Operation Centeradjacent to the operations room, which will rely on the most advanced technologies for the detection, containment, mitigation of cyber threats and on the preventive alert capabilities enabled by the Threat Intelligence e Data Analytics.

Safety on the roads and on the network

“Roma Capitale invests in safety for citizens on the roads and on the web, both for citizens and tourists, as well as for operators – he says Robert Gualtierimayor of Rome – A thousand more eyes and a single operations room that will strengthen the presence in the area and the speed of interventions both in terms of prevention and in the ability to manage any type of emergency, also quickly and effectively coordinating the action of the Local Police with that of our Civil Protection. A series of interventions that go hand in hand with the upgrading of public lighting – concludes the mayor – with the new firefighters arriving from the new competition and the major redevelopment works planned for the Jubilee, starting with the redevelopment of the entire Termini station area ” .

Featured technology for the 2025 Jubilee

“In view of the major events that will take place in Rome, with particular regard to the Jubilee 2025, we will reorganize and strengthen the city’s control activities and the fight against petty crime, especially in the most disadvantaged areas – he underlines Monica LucarelliCouncilor for Security Policies, Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities – The new Operations Room will allow more effective supervision of the territory thanks to a more intense use of technologies made possible by a network of innovative and widespread 5G telecommunications. A scalable and interoperable system – he concludes – therefore capable of interacting automatically with other systems, existing or future, for the exchange of information and the provision of services. Thanks to the increase in video surveillance equipment, and therefore in safeguards, and the use of new technologies, we will be able to be more effective and performing in making those who live and visit our city safe”.

