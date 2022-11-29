The majority of party members and cadres in Enping City went to the grassroots level to carry out the “three inquiries and one improvement” activity.

On November 25, the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee proposed that cadres of the city, city and county government go down to the grass-roots level to enter enterprises and households. The main task is to “three inquiries and one improvement”. The “three inquiries” refer to population reporting, nucleic acid testing, home safety (safety production), and difficult demands; “one improvement” refers to uniting the masses, relying on the masses, and improving the autonomous mechanism of group prevention and control.

Enping City quickly deployed, insisted on the combination of prevention and control, and linkage between cities and towns. Party members and cadres entered the Internet, households and enterprises one after another, and comprehensively carried out grid investigations to further find out the bottom line and grasp the real situation to ensure that hidden safety hazards are solved in the bud, and weaving dense epidemic prevention and control safe net.

Text/Photo Jiangmen Daily Reporter/Wu Jianzheng Correspondent/Tan Zhongle

Party members move, cadres sink

Enping City quickly issued a notice to mobilize all the sinking work. All departments acted on hearing the order, responded quickly, and deployed forces in a timely manner to organize more than 3,000 municipal units and more than 1,900 party members and cadres in towns and villages to sink into the grid. In combination with the theme party day activity of “I will be a grid member for one day”, the main leaders of each unit will lead the team to carry out the “three inquiries and one improvement” activities around the epidemic prevention and control and safe production, and organize no less than two on Saturdays and Sundays. One-tenth of the personnel sinks into the grid, and the urban and suburban villages (communities) work together with party organizations to conduct visits and surveys to ensure that the tentacles of the work are extended to all towns, villages and households in Enping City, and weave a tight epidemic prevention and control safety net.

“We strictly follow the arrangement and deployment of the sinking grid investigation work, insist on targeted policies and overall planning, adopt the joint method of ‘grid staff + sinking cadres + volunteers’, and weave a dense ‘responsibility net’ and ‘protection net’ , Be sure to ensure that the verification data is accurate and the investigation and publicity are in place.” The leaders of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Enping City have given hard tasks to party members and cadres to ensure that the “three inquiries and one improvement” are implemented.

Group-style door-to-door visits

“Hello, I am a staff member of Fengshan Community. Now, according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, I would like to ask you about the family situation…” Feng Feilong, a party member and cadre of the Enping Disciplinary Commission and Supervision Committee, and Fengshan Community Grid member of Encheng Street used residents At home in the evening, I went to the door to carry out the grid investigation of epidemic prevention and control.

Enping City adopts a “1+1+1+4” group-style door-to-door visit, that is, 1 town cadre, 1 village (community) cadre, 1 full-time grid member, and 4 sinking party members and cadres from municipal units Form a work team, go down to the first line of the grid to carry out large-scale home visits, and carry out training for sinking captains in towns, and carry out training for all sinking cadres in communities. Sinking party members and cadres took the initiative to inquire about the vaccination and nucleic acid testing of the personnel, as well as the people’s home safety and difficult demands. At the same time, implement the “two numbers and one table” linkage big data precise analysis to improve the efficiency of investigations, that is, make full use of the data of water and electricity charges, formulate the “Grid Information Collection Form for Epidemic Prevention and Control”, and conduct data analysis and comparison screening in an all-round way The inspection greatly improves the accuracy and efficiency of the inspection. Develop an online WeChat mini-program to comprehensively collect information on the personnel in the grid, fully understand the personnel base, personnel flow, and rental housing conditions, and accurately grasp the situation of personnel returning to and from Enping in high-risk areas. Provide accurate and comprehensive basic data support for epidemic prevention and control and safe production.

Participate in the party and the masses to weave a tight safety net

“Hello, Uncle, I am a community worker, and I need your help to fill out an epidemic information form.” Xie Danya, deputy director of Enping City Letters and Calls Bureau and member of the CPPCC, immediately sank into the community. She shuttled through Jinjiang Community of Dongcheng Town In 4 residential areas, the basic information of the residents was checked on the door, registration of vaccination, nucleic acid testing, etc., to assist the community to improve the grid information, and remind residents to take precautions.

It is reported that Enping City has given full play to the “dual registration and double service” platform mechanism, mobilized party members and cadres to become volunteers, went to the front line to enrich grid management, and promoted the establishment of a working mechanism of government calls, collective wisdom, and joint prevention and control. Carry out mutual assistance in cities and towns, implement the “municipal departments + towns” group contract system, contract 11 urban communities and 4 suburban villages, set up a publicity and investigation team, carry out background analysis, nucleic acid testing publicity and launch, and urge people who come and go to Enping to implement reports Prepare for work. The “two representatives and one committee member” at the county and town levels gave full play to the advantages of connecting with the masses, revealed their identities one after another, and sent 2,906 people to conduct on-site visits and investigations to learn more about the home safety and difficult demands of the masses, find out the number of personnel, and find and deal with problems on the front line of the grid . Relying on the “grid member + volunteer” model, mobilize and organize various groups such as social volunteers, returned overseas Chinese and relatives to participate in the prevention and control of the epidemic. Mobilized 4,756 unemployed party members, part-time grid workers, building heads, village (residential) representatives, property personnel, volunteers and other groups to participate in the verification work, and built a multi-dimensional strict defense line for group defense and group control.