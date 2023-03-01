I close my eyes and think of my family, my children first and then my parents. February 24, 2022 was the beginning of the end. This is the testimony of Caterina, one of the Ukrainian refugees who fled the war and hosted in the reception centers of the Foundation Ark Project in Milan. Together with her is Aliona: Every time I ′′ stumble ′′ on a newscast it’s like going back to February 24, 2022, when the house started shaking and a bomb fell a few streets away from us. Hell began that day.

They are two of the female voices presented by the journalist Filippo Poletti in the book “Ukraine: grammar from hell” published by Lupetti: most of the refugees are women who fled to Italy with their children.

The volume, introduced by the Ukrainian consul general in Milan Andrii Kartysh, reconstructs the year of the “permaguerra” or “permanent war” unleashed on Ukrainian soil by Russia, alternating the breaking latest news of events with the painful memory of the refugees welcomed in the Lombard capital. The two prefaces are signed by the president of Fondazione Progetto Arca, Alberto Sinigallia, and the president of Fondazione Fiera Milano, Enrico Pazzali: together they have joined forces to create the reception hub in via Sammartini in Milan.

The afterword was written by the president of the Army Studies Center and teacher of peacekeeping at the Lateran University, Salvatore Farina, Chief of Staff of the Army from 2018 to 2021.

Thursday 2 March at 21.00 we will meet the author of the book, Philip Polettiand the General Salvatore Farina to retrace the ongoing war from a partially new point of view.

