Doctor: The recent increase in herpes zoster cases can be prevented by vaccination

Herpes zoster is an infectious skin disease caused by the reactivation of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) that has been dormant for a long time in the dorsal root ganglia or cranial ganglia of the spinal cord.

It is reported that up to 90% of adults have latent varicella-zoster virus in their bodies. As the age increases, the function of the immune system declines, and the specific cellular immune function of varicella-zoster virus also decreases. The incidence rate showed an increasing trend.

A few days ago, Professor Cui Yong, vice president of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and director of the Department of Dermatology, said:“In the near future, the number of herpes zoster cases in dermatology clinics has shown a significant increase after the year, which may be related to factors such as the increased burden of chronic diseases in the elderly population, the accelerated pace of work after the year, and the reduced immunity caused by travel fatigue.”

The herpes zoster virus can invade and damage human nerves, causing paroxysmal or persistent severe pain, such as burning, electric shock, knife cutting, needle pricking, tearing, up to tenth level of pain, which may be worse than childbirth labor pains.

Cui Yong emphasized that once you find herpes zoster, you must see a doctor within 3 days of prime time. Antiviral drugs should be used as soon as possible, which can effectively inhibit virus replication, minimize nerve damage, and greatly reduce the incidence of postherpetic neuralgia.

In addition, the herpes zoster vaccine should be vaccinated as soon as possible, especially for those over 50 years old. If the children are not with the elderly, it is very important to get the shingles vaccine.

The best way to prevent herpes zoster currently recognized by the medical community is to inject the herpes zoster vaccine.The vaccine is currently only available to people over the age of 50 or those with compromised immunity.

The study found that the vaccine reduced the risk of herpes zoster by 97.2%, and the incidence of postherpetic neuralgia by 66.5%, with few side effects found in follow-up.

