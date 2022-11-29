[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 29, 2022]People from all over mainland China have been protesting against “clearing zero”, protesting against the CCP’s blockade, and even shouting “Communist Party step down”. This wave radiated overseas, and Chinese people took to the streets in many places to support the mainland people against the CCP.

In the past Sunday, in Washington Square (Washington Square) next to New York University, a large number of overseas Chinese students braved the wind and rain to flash mob and chanted the slogan of Peng Lifa, the hero of Beijing Sitong Bridge.

A rally in Washington Square, New York: “Don’t blockades, but want freedom, don’t lie, want dignity, don’t want Cultural Revolution, want reform, don’t want leaders, want votes, don’t be slaves, be citizens!”

There are slogans posted on the campus of Columbia University in New York, in solidarity with the people in the mainland to resist “clearing”.

Helena, a doctoral student at Columbia University in New York: “I saw a saying on the Internet that courage is contagious, so I think that if everyone takes to the streets, stands up, and speaks out, this fear will disappear.”

In front of the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco on the west coast of the United States, people also gathered to protest against the CCP.

In front of the Chinese Communist Party’s embassy in London, some people held up the slogan “Free China“.

On the streets of Hong Kong, some people held white papers in solidarity with the mainland people and mourned the victims in Urumqi.

In addition, Chinese people took to the streets in Toronto and Dublin, Ireland, to express their dissatisfaction with the CCP.

Protesters in Toronto, Canada: “The Chinese resist!”

