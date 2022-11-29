Young people with lofty ambitions, dare to think and fight, seize the opportunities of the times, and embrace their own future with struggle. In “Wind Blowing Pinellia”, which was launched on November 27 by iQiyi, young people’s hard work and spirit of daring to challenge the future brought a group portrait inspirational drama full of fiery life.

“Wind Blowing Pinellia” is produced by iQiyi and co-produced by Shangxiang Entertainment. It is a project of iQiyi Qiai Studio. Dai Ying, senior vice president of iQiyi, serves as the chief producer, directed by Fu Dongyu and Mao Wei, Zhang Ting, Writer Fu Dongyu, starring Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Li Guangjie, special guest starring Liu Wei, Ke Lan, Ren Zhong, Feng Jiayi, co-starring Sun Qian, Huang Chengcheng, Shi An, Song Xi, Wang Xi, Huang Yiwei, special starring Wang Jinsong, Liu Weiwei. The series is adapted from Anai’s novel “Not to Die”, telling the story of Xu Banxia (played by Zhao Liying), Tong Xiaoqi (played by Ou Hao), and Chen Yuyu (played by Huang Chengcheng) who started from scratch, from collecting scrap steel to getting involved in the steel industry, the “steel triangle” “The story of breaking out of a world in the long years of entrepreneurship. The creation of realistic themes across the ages, the wonderful interpretation of a strong team, the contagious entrepreneurship narrative of a generation, and the vivid portraits of strugglers in the great era are being vividly staged in “The Wind Blows Pinellia”.

1. Vivid group portraits of the times, high-density emotional resonance

The story of “The Wind Blows Pinellia” spanned more than ten years, from the 1990s to the beginning of the 21st century. The series takes the “Steel Triangle” as the main line of continuous entrepreneurship and management in the tide of the times, showing the first generation of private enterprises in my country. Entrepreneurs’ entrepreneurial development history, a panoramic view of the magnificent picture of China‘s economic changes.

During the period of rapid economic development in China, Xu Banxia, ​​who is gentle on the outside but full of drive, sensed a huge business opportunity, started from a small business step by step, and worked hard to create his own career in the iron and steel industry where men gathered. At the steel industry trade conference, Xu Banxia greeted people with a smiling face, showing his smart and flexible social skills; in order to collect enough capital, Xu Banxia displayed enough wisdom and ingenuity in the process of borrowing money from all directions. The unique characters and realistic atmosphere of the times come to the fore.

Xu Banxia in the “Steel Triangle” is a young and promising business representative who dares to venture and try. The friendship between her, Tong Xiaoqi and Xiao Chen when they met in Weishi is simple and pure. With his unique vision and courageous personality, Xu Banxia led the “Steel Triangle” to embark on the road of entrepreneurship, dealt with state-owned enterprises, foreign enterprises, and private enterprises, and continued to explore in the wave of reform and opening up. This is the vivid history of private entrepreneurs’ entrepreneurship in that era, and it has also become the epitome of the all-round development history of the national private economic system.

Director Fu Dongyu shared, “There is real passion in this story, and the emotions revealed in the drama are very abundant. People at that time were going through the process of struggling and starting a business. I have a sense of intimacy and expressiveness for that memory.” Wish.” Combining personal growth with the development of the times, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” not only contains the entrepreneurial details of the doers, but also the horizontal comparison of various business figures and entrepreneurs. The life and work changes that my parents experienced when they were young not only let young audiences better understand that era, but also add glue to the emotional connection between the two generations.

The warmth and warmth of human relations and the vicissitudes of the shopping malls, friendship, family affection, love and other emotions are intertwined and collided. The broad creative vision and accurate and delicate characterization make the series highlight the realistic creative style, strong emotions of the times, and high appeal. Quality episode traits.

2. Restore the texture of the age in an all-round way and activate the immersive experience of chasing dramas

The details of entrepreneurship and the map of characters are displayed in a panoramic manner, and the era texture of the drama is full of atmosphere. According to reports, during the preparatory stage, the team visited steel factories in different regions of China, selected more than 1,000 scenes on the spot, and remodeled more than 300 real scenes. These are accurate The details of the scene are restored, laying the foundation for the realism texture of the series.

To understand the process of steel from production to trade, know the entire steelmaking process and production process, and what are the differences between steelmaking plants and ironmaking plants, etc. Facing the industry field, “Wind Blowing Pinellia” has conducted a lot of data research work. “The team has sorted out very detailed information, and sorted out the policy changes and structural changes of China‘s steel industry involved in the play for more than 10 years, such as steel production capacity, GDP production capacity, the number of steel industry workers, salaries and other data, as well as Northeast China. The regional differences of steel plants in different regions, such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, etc., these surveys and data research are the realistic creation methods that the team has always adhered to.” Fu Dongyu said.

“The most difficult part of the series is ‘restoration’, not only considering restoring the scene and character modeling, but also truly restoring the psychological state of the characters and expressing the spiritual characteristics of the people at that time. As the characters grow up, people’s living environment, The working environment is also changing accordingly, and the scene setting of the drama series will show a changing process.” Director Mao Wei shared.

From the professional industry field to the details of life, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” polishes the texture of the age, and mobilizes the emotional resonance of the audience in all aspects. The buildings, interior decorations, cars, street scenes, as well as the shapes and hairstyles of the characters in the 1990s, the show is full of period flavor. “There are many memories in a person’s life, at least your memories have me”, accompanied by classic songs such as “Ping Ju”, “Unforgettable”, “Broad Sea and Sky”, “I Want to Have a Home”, the familiar voice suddenly aroused the memory of the audience , providing an immersive experience of chasing dramas from different dimensions of vision and hearing.

Since the beginning of this year, iQIYI has produced, produced and broadcast a number of high-quality drama series with realistic themes. In the rehearsal and broadcast, there are dramas from different creative perspectives, such as “The World“, “Police Honor”, “Crime” and “The Exam”. The series shows the different spiritual outlooks of people’s lives in the great era, arousing heated discussions among the audience and gaining word-of-mouth affirmation. As iQIYI’s inspirational group drama with great emotions of the times, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” presents the hard work of a generation, and also allows young audiences to appreciate the years of their parents’ life through the screen, and harvest broadcasts covering all age groups heat condition.