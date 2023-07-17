Home » red dot until Wednesday
More than a break. The heat will become even more intense in the coming days. The arrival of the Charon anticyclone turns the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health red. Today Palermo is a red dot (i.e. the maximum heat alert level) and will remain so until Wednesday.

Francesco Costa, 3bMeteo.com meteorologistdraws the forecast for the next few days: “A further reinforcement of the African anticyclone that embraces the Mediterranean will favor the entry of a very warm air mass on the Italian peninsula – he says – leading to general conditions of stable and largely sunny weather. The Saharan extraction currents arriving in Italy will cause a heat wave which in terms of intensity and duration will assume an exceptional character in the central-south, with particular interest for the Sicily region”.

Specifically, between Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19, maximum temperatures of up to 45-46 degrees on the Saccense and up to 42-44 degrees on Nisseno and the plain of Catania will be reached. Generally more contained values ​​along the coast, with however a marked sultriness due to high humidity levels.

“Maximum temperatures of up to 35-37 degrees are expected in Palermo, with higher peaks inland, and Messina – adds the weather expert -. Maximum temperatures of up to 42-43 degrees are also expected in the Agrigento area, with locally higher peaks inland Even at night there will be heat and sultriness to suffer, with lows that will hardly drop below 26-28 degrees; night peaks of even 30 degrees in Agrigento and Ragusa cannot be excluded. Sicily will continue to be affected by temperatures stably above above the average for the period, even by 8-10 degrees, probably for another 10 days”.

