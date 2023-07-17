Title: Chinese and Russian Party Leaders Discuss Deepening Cooperation

Beijing, July 17th – Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, met with officials of the Russian Communist Party in Beijing on July 17th. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries and deepening parliamentary exchanges.

Zhao Leji expressed his satisfaction with the deepening political mutual trust and practical cooperation between China and Russia under the strategic guidance and personal promotion of President Xi Jinping and President Putin. He emphasized that the Communist Party of China is committed to further implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and advancing the development of Sino-Russian relations in the new era. Enhancing exchanges and mutual learning between the two parties will contribute to the strengthening of the new type of major-country relationship.

Furthermore, Zhao Leji highlighted the importance of the National People’s Congress of China and the Russian Federation Conference maintaining their good exchanges and expressed a willingness to deepen cooperation in order to provide a solid legal guarantee for all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Mironov, chairman of the Russian “Just Russia-Patriot-For-Truth” party, praised the strong bilateral relations between Russia and China. He expressed the Party’s commitment to strengthening exchanges and mutual learning with the Communist Party of China in order to promote the in-depth development of parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting symbolizes the growing cooperation and mutual trust between China and Russia. It sets a positive example for a new type of major-country relationship and further strengthens the foundation for long-term partnership.

Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening exchanges, deepening cooperation, and contributing to the advancement of bilateral relations. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the decision to continue high-level exchanges and explore new avenues for cooperation.

As the leaders of the two major political parties, Zhao Leji and Mironov’s meeting aimed to further deepen the relationship between China and Russia and ensure mutual cooperation continues to grow in the coming years.

