Home » Zhao Leji meets with Russian delegation to strengthen Sino-Russian relations
News

Zhao Leji meets with Russian delegation to strengthen Sino-Russian relations

by admin

Title: Chinese and Russian Party Leaders Discuss Deepening Cooperation

Beijing, July 17th – Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, met with officials of the Russian Communist Party in Beijing on July 17th. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the two countries and deepening parliamentary exchanges.

Zhao Leji expressed his satisfaction with the deepening political mutual trust and practical cooperation between China and Russia under the strategic guidance and personal promotion of President Xi Jinping and President Putin. He emphasized that the Communist Party of China is committed to further implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and advancing the development of Sino-Russian relations in the new era. Enhancing exchanges and mutual learning between the two parties will contribute to the strengthening of the new type of major-country relationship.

Furthermore, Zhao Leji highlighted the importance of the National People’s Congress of China and the Russian Federation Conference maintaining their good exchanges and expressed a willingness to deepen cooperation in order to provide a solid legal guarantee for all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Mironov, chairman of the Russian “Just Russia-Patriot-For-Truth” party, praised the strong bilateral relations between Russia and China. He expressed the Party’s commitment to strengthening exchanges and mutual learning with the Communist Party of China in order to promote the in-depth development of parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting symbolizes the growing cooperation and mutual trust between China and Russia. It sets a positive example for a new type of major-country relationship and further strengthens the foundation for long-term partnership.

See also  Israel: Netanyahu defends himself against impeachment

Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening exchanges, deepening cooperation, and contributing to the advancement of bilateral relations. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the decision to continue high-level exchanges and explore new avenues for cooperation.

As the leaders of the two major political parties, Zhao Leji and Mironov’s meeting aimed to further deepen the relationship between China and Russia and ensure mutual cooperation continues to grow in the coming years.

You may also like

itineraries of one, two or three days —...

the provisional electoral lists to be consulted from...

Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale – news

ViVi il Verde 2023, the Call to join...

Chunshuitang French fries 105 yuan She was surprised...

Hot Topics in the United States: China’s Monitoring...

Van driver died in an avalanche on the...

Municipality of Naples – Let’s rebuild it! Fundraising...

Oil prices rose amid expectations of a decline...

Still Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check? Here’s How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy