Xbox Live Gold Subscription Service to be Replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core: Reports

Title: Xbox Live Gold to be Replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core in September, Reports Say

In a recent breaking news article by Windows Central editor Jez Corden, it has been pointed out that Xbox Live Gold members will see a transformation into Xbox Game Pass Core starting from September.

For the past years, Microsoft has been increasingly focused on expanding its Xbox Game Pass service, leading many in the gaming community to anticipate the discontinuation of the long-standing Xbox Live Gold subscription. Recently, several foreign media outlets and video game information websites have reported that Microsoft will officially terminate the 21-year-old Xbox Live Gold membership service on September 1. It will be replaced by a new subscription service called Xbox Game Pass Core.

According to various foreign media sources, Jez Corden’s breaking news article confirmed the transition from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core. The pricing for Xbox Game Pass Core will remain unchanged at $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will automatically be converted to Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers once the transition takes place. However, as Corden later deleted the article, official confirmation from Microsoft is still required to validate these details.

In addition, the game lineup for Xbox Game Pass Core’s introductory subscription is expected to expand in the upcoming months. Currently, the service offers online play access and a lineup of 25 Xbox Game Pass games each month. The game selection is regularly refreshed with new additions and replacements each month. Similar to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core will continue to offer weekly special games. It is important to note that Xbox Live Gold’s free games will no longer be available starting from September 1, though users who have already obtained these games will retain access.

As Microsoft continues to shift its focus towards Xbox Game Pass, the potential termination of Xbox Live Gold comes as no surprise. This transition represents the company’s commitment to providing a more robust, all-inclusive gaming experience for its user base.

In conclusion, the reported replacement of Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Microsoft’s gaming services. While awaiting official confirmation, gaming enthusiasts can look forward to a seamless transition and an enhanced gaming experience with Xbox Game Pass Core.

Editor’s Note: This article was edited by Zhang Baoyan.

