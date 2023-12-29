New Year’s Opera Gala Held in Beijing, Attended by Xi Jinping

The 2024 New Year Opera Gala was held at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on the evening of December 29th. The prestigious event was attended by numerous party and state leaders, including Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, who gathered together with people from all walks of life in the capital to watch the performance and welcome the new year.

The venue was filled with warmth and laughter as the National Center for the Performing Arts dazzled in the night. At approximately 19:50, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders arrived at the event, where they warmly greeted veteran artists and the audience with handshakes and exchanged greetings.

The evening’s performances included a variety of traditional and new opera creations, showcasing the richness and vitality of Chinese opera. The enthusiastic opera-instrumental ensemble “Welcoming the Spring” opened the evening, followed by excerpts from a range of classic and modern productions, such as Peking Opera “Boat on the Lake”, Taizhou Luantan “My Fanglin Village”, and Gaojia Opera “Weitou Bride”. The performances were met with cheers and warm applause from the audience, highlighting the continued prosperity of opera art in the new era.

In attendance were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, leading comrades of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilors, leading comrades of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and responsible comrades of relevant departments.

The New Year Opera Gala was a celebration of cultural heritage and artistic excellence, underscoring the country’s commitment to the development and preservation of traditional art forms. The event also emphasized the government’s efforts to promote cultural confidence and build a culturally powerful nation in line with Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts.

The gala served as a reminder of the enduring beauty and significance of Chinese opera, igniting a sense of pride among the audience and participants alike.

