Free VPN: the best for PCs and smartphones

Surf on the web anonymously without revealing your identity, not be visible from Italy and protect your privacy are some of the functions of one VPNa private virtual network which allows you to hide your connection and bypass the regional restrictions of some sites or Internet services.

The VPN is a useful tool with multiple functions, which can be used in a simple and intuitive way: here is a list of the best VPNs free for Italy in 2023 and a guide on how to use them.

How a VPN works

Internet traffic comes through a VPN encrypted and therefore hidden through a virtual tunnel, provided precisely by VPN services. Before registering and starting to use it, it is best to understand which service is best suited to your different needs.

In simple words, a VPN is a service that acts as an intermediary between the user who uses the internet and the internet itself, hiding the connection and protecting incoming and outgoing traffic and data. Although using VPNs may seem complex, it is much simpler than it may seem.

Best free VPN services

Before listing the best free VPNs, it is good to remember that relying on services of dubious origin can be dangerous, as they could carry out profiling activities. It is always good to read the terms of service carefully before using any VPN service. It is also important to remember that using a VPN does not hide from the law: using these services for illegal activities remains a punishable action.

Let’s now find out which are the best free VPNs for Italy in 2023.

For many experts, NordVPN is one of the best services currently available on the market for several reasons. First of all, the app is convenient to use on any device (be it computer, tablet o smartphone) and the service is very fast even if we are talking about considerable distances.

NordVPN was born as a paid service but allows you to carry out a trial 30 days, after which you can get a refund if you are not satisfied. For an entire month, the user will have the opportunity to use the service completely free of charge, without bandwidth or speed limits and choosing any server from those available.

A service like this deserves to be tried and to do so all you need to do is subscribe via a valid payment method. Naturally, you must not forget to cancel your subscription within 30 days, otherwise it will not be possible to receive a refund.

Another VPN service to consider is Surfshark which through a advanced encryption allows you to navigate safely, using 1040 server Furthermore 61 countries of the world.

The application is available for Windows, macOS e Linux regarding computers and for Android e iOS both on smartphones and tablets. This service is also not free in the strict sense, but it has the 30 day guarantee Money Back Guarantee.

The company that created AdGuard VPN has been protecting the privacy of users and their sensitive data and is among the most valid services to try when it comes to VPNs. Thanks to the no-log policy, AdGuard presents itself as one of the most popular services safe in circulation as well as faster.

The service offers a free version that includes 3 GB per month, a maximum rate of 20 Mbps and the use of 2 devices. Also in this case, the service offers a trial of the premium package without restrictions with possible refund afterwards 30 days.

Another service among the best available on the market is PrivadoVPN which offers a free plan with 10GB of traffic per month without speed limits. Through the app (available for PCs and smartphones, but also for Fire TV Stick e Android TV) you can browse safely and maintain your privacy.

The best free VPNs for Italy are not finished and the choice still remains wide. After listing the most famous and used services, here are other VPNs that could be right for you: Hide.me, Proton VPN, Hotspot Shield, Windscribe, Speedify, Opera VPN, Betternet VPN, VPNBook, Atlas VPN, Express VPN, TunnelBear, Avira Phantom VPN.

