Second attempt to carry out the redevelopment project of the school gym in the municipality of Bagno di Romagna. “That of the municipal school gymnasium was a tormented story – explains the mayor Marco Baccini – which reminds us how the structure, the only school gymnasium in the Municipality, has been closed since 2010. In 2018 a tender was carried out which was won by a company that carries out almost none of the planned works and with which we are launching two legal cases”.

“Now there could be a turning point – continues Marco Baccini – as this week the redevelopment, safety and improvement of the sports facility started, after the completion of a second tender”. The firm that won the tender and will carry out the work is Cear of Ravenna (Consorzio Edili Artigiani Ravenna). “This time – comments the mayor – it is a company in our area, renowned for its seriousness and competence, and therefore we hope that it will be able to dedicate itself to this important project of ours with concreteness, skill and speed”.

The works will be supervised by Alberto Mastroianni, who is also the architectural designer, who will assist the Head of the Public Works Sector of the Municipality Stefano Bottari. The other designers who collaborated in drawing up the project are Carlo Corzani, who oversaw the structural works, and Flavio Godoli, who oversaw the plant engineering works. “Together with the designers we met the company, with whom we shared the goal of having the new gym ready in time for the start of the new school year in September, which is certainly a challenging goal but at the same time in terms of possibilities and experience of the executing company”, says the mayor.

The term for the execution of the works is in fact 150 successive and continuous natural days, starting from the date of the report of delivery of the works, which took place on 6 February last. “Unfortunately, the snowfalls that have fallen in recent days have forced an immediate suspension of the construction site, which will resume as soon as possible. I care about each project in an institutional and even personal way – explains Marco Baccini – but I do not deny that the project for the new headquarters of the Middle School and I particularly care about this project because more than others they represent an investment in future generations and in the future of our community, in the belief that accompanying the training and growth of young people, on the one hand, will strengthen our destiny in the future and, on the other, you create a train of optimism in the immediate future”.