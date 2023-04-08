How to reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack with a healthy and correct diet. Check out the list of favorite foods.

According to a study published in the medical journal The Lanceta diet low in fruits, vegetables and whole grains and high in salt can cause nearly 11 million premature deaths worldwide each year, with most deaths due to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks e stroke. However, there are some foods that can help reduce the risk of these diseases.

Foods to prevent stroke and heart attack.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

Vegetables, fresh fruit and whole grains contain polyphenols e fibre which can help prevent the oxidation of fat in artery walls, improve function and reduce blood pressure [Fonte]. It is advisable to eat at least 400 grams of vegetables and 300 grams of fruit a day to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet it’s a great option for heart health, with a focus on fresh vegetables, such as garlic, onion, fennel, spinach, zucchini, radicchio, and mushrooms, and fatty fish. We recommend steaming or grilling the food, avoiding frying the food. The chocolate it can be eaten in moderation, while dairy products, eggs, cured meats and refined sugars should be limited.

Avoid smoking and alcohol

It is also important to include foods with anti-inflammatory properties in your diet, such as vegetables, whole grains, fruit, tea, coffee and wine. Additionally, regular physical activity is important for preventing cardiovascular disease. Walking, cycling or swimming are great options. Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also help reduce your risk.

Finally, remember that people with specific health problems should consult a nutritionist for a personalized food plan. By incorporating these healthy foods and making lifestyle changes, you can reduce your risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Read also: Fear of a stroke? So, she begins to prevent it: find out how