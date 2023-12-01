Reduction of waiting lists and redevelopment of facilities — Health

Bonaccini and Donini: “In the absence of state resources, we take on investments to improve the health and care provision for our communities”

Green light from the Council for resources for interventions that respond to the health needs of the territories: 9.2 million from regional funds and 3.3 from companies. The interventions also include the purchase of technological equipment for the Emergency Assistance Centers – CAU

December 1, 2023 – 12.5 million euros: per reduce waiting lists in the surgical field, improve proximity to care, complete the technological equipment of the CAU – Assistance and Emergency Centres, purchase defibrillators.

They are the new resources that the Regional Council led by the president Stefano Bonaccini allocates for a series of interventions of functional redevelopment of the building, plant and technological heritage of the regional health service, which will involve all the local health authorities in Emilia-Romagna. 9.2 million euros are regional resources and 3.3 million from the health authorities: they will be used to implement and improve the health and care offering within a framework of economic-financial sustainability.

The renovation of operating blocks or the purchase of robotic systems for surgery they will serve, for example, to increase surgical performance by reducing waiting lists. As well as the creation of Health Houses will allow us to guarantee proximity and continuity of care. Among the interventions also the purchase of defibrillators and technological instrumentation for i Emergency Assistance Centers (CAU)which are opening throughout the regional territory and are part of the broader reorganization of local primary care and the emergency-urgency system of Emilia-Romagna.

“The health needs – explain the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– they change and we need to intervene to improve the provision of care and assistance for our communities, also taking into account the economic-financial sustainability of the regional health service. In the absence of state resources, once again it is the Region that intervenes, thanks also to its own resources coming from the breach of the hospital pharmaceutical spending ceiling”.

“For some time now, the resources allocated to public health have been inadequate and it is the Regions that are responsible for investments that maintain high levels of services provided – add Bonaccini and Donini -. We are not backing down, but we need a change of pace. Part of the resources that the Region has allocated are intended for the Assistance and Urgency Centres, which are opening in recent weeks throughout the territory: it is an innovative healthcare model in which we are confidently investing also from the point of view of instrumentation”.

Distribution and destination of resources for local health authorities

Of the total 12.5 million euros, 7,550,000 are allocated for interventions that contribute to the reduction of waiting lists in the surgical field; for those who contribute to improving the proximity to care 2.985 million eurosfor the purchase of defibrillators 1.515 million euros and, finally, for the technological equipment of the CAU 450 thousand euros.

As for the distribution on the territory, at the Local Health Authority of Piacenza they go 424mila euro for the renovation of the third floor – Block A of theFiorenzuola d’Arda Hospital (300 thousand euros of co-financing), the completion of the provision of small technologies for the CAU (26 thousand euros), the purchase of defibrillators (98 thousand euros).

Per the Parma Local Health Authority they are allocated 224mila euro which will be distributed as follows: 152 thousand for the purchase of defibrillators and 72 thousand to complete the provision of small technologies for CAU.

All’Local health authority of Reggio Emilia they go 3 million and 708 thousand euros: 700 thousand for the construction of the Casalgrande Health House300 thousand for that of Castelnovo di Sotto (this is regional co-financing for both interventions); 2.5 million for the purchase of a robotic system for surgery (of which 1.5 of company resources); 182 thousand for the purchase of defibrillators and 26 thousand for the provision of small technologies for CAU.

And again atLocal health authority of Modena they are destined 294mila euroof which 239 thousand for the purchase of defibrillators and 55 thousand to complete the provision of small technologies for CAU. All’University Hospital CompanyInstead, 4.3 million euros (of which 1.8 of company resources) for the renovation of the Operating Block and the construction of new operating rooms on the second floor (NBT2) and changing rooms on the first floor of the NBT building of Polyclinic.

All’Local health authority Bolognainstead, they are destined 2 million and 204 thousand euros which will be distributed as follows: 1.5 million euros perLoiano Hospital for extraordinary maintenance interventions and acquisition of biomedical technologies for the strengthening of healthcare services; 335 thousand per dayVergato Hospital for a new CT scan; 297 thousand for the purchase of defibrillators, 72 thousand intended for the provision of small technologies for i CAU.

L’ASL Imola will receive 45 miles for the purchase of defibrillators.

Per the Ferrara Local Health Authority they are allocated 342mila euroof which 150 thousand for the implementation and regulatory adaptation of the main distribution of the electrical system Delta Hospital – Lagosanto (regional co-financing), 120 thousand for the purchase of defibrillators and 72 thousand to complete the technological equipment of the CAUs. The University Hospital Companyinstead, he will receive 450 thousand euros to renew biomedical technologies for radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging and healthcare areas (regional co-financing).

In the end, to the ASL Romagna they are destined 509mila euroof which 382 thousand for the purchase of defibrillators and 127 thousand for the technological equipment of CAU.

Share this: Facebook

X

