On 12 January 2023, applications for reference center for the conservation and use of the bodies of the deceased were reopened, for the purpose of transferring the resources referred to in art. 1, paragraph 499, of the law of 30 December 2020 n. 178, year 2021.

The centres, in possession of the eligibility requirements defined by the decree of 31 May 2021, which intend to submit their candidacy, can do so by sending the documentation certifying possession of the aforementioned criteria to the pec address [email protected] by 13 February 2013, as per communication sent by PEC.

