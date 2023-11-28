Home » Reformer, the new physical exercise for a perfect body in a short time
The Reform Pilates: The Key to Strong and Shapely Physique

Pilates has been gaining popularity among celebrities and ordinary people alike, and for good reason. The results it achieves are remarkable, and if you’re looking to get a strong body and a shaped physique, the reformer is the pilates tool that’s right for you.

While many are familiar with pilates through videos on Youtube, the true essence of the practice lies in using the reformer, a large and quite expensive machine. Enrolling in a sports center and working with an expert teacher is necessary to start a workout using the reformer, but the benefits are well worth it.

Joseph Pilates developed the concept of Contrology and the method of pilates during the 1920s. It is a set of targeted exercises aimed at improving flexibility, strength, and balance. Pilates differs from fitness in that it involves the body as a whole, rather than targeting specific areas.

One of the key aspects of pilates is the core, which involves the abdominal muscles and plays a crucial role in achieving a strong and sculpted physique. Training with the reformer offers several benefits, including improved posture and balance, without requiring excessive effort. It also has a positive impact on the entire organism, improving breathing, circulation, and digestion.

So, if you’re looking to enhance your overall fitness and achieve a strong, shapely physique, consider incorporating the reformer into your pilates routine. The results will speak for themselves.

