Home » The strongest elementary school student appears in “Persona 3 Reload” and the latest wave of “Amada Miki” character introduction videos are released | Game base | LINE TODAY
Technology

The strongest elementary school student appears in “Persona 3 Reload” and the latest wave of “Amada Miki” character introduction videos are released | Game base | LINE TODAY

by admin
The strongest elementary school student appears in “Persona 3 Reload” and the latest wave of “Amada Miki” character introduction videos are released | Game base | LINE TODAY

Atlus and SEGA Announce Release of “Persona 3 Reload” with New Character Introduction

Fans of the popular RPG series “Persona” can look forward to a new release coming on February 2, 2024. Developed by Atlus and scheduled to be released by SEGA on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Steam, the latest remake of “Persona 3 Reload” will support Traditional Chinese and other languages.

The latest update on the game includes the release of a character introduction video for “Amada Miki,” the youngest member of SEES. Voiced by Ogata Emi, “Amada Miki” is a fifth-year student at Gekkokan Academy’s elementary school. Despite his young age, Miki is the only elementary school student member of SEES, having lost his mother in an accident and staying at the Iwatodai dormitory branch.

Having awakened a hidden ability known as the personality mask, Miki joins SEES and uses a spear in combat. His special persona, Nemesis, excels at using light attribute skills. Although Miki displays good manners and acts mature, he still retains a childlike side, such as enjoying tokusatsu heroes.

The release of the character introduction video offers players a glimpse into Miki’s performance in the game. Fans of the “Persona” series can expect an exciting new addition to the upcoming release of “Persona 3 Reload.” Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated game.

See also  Regenerative agriculture, the Symbiosis project between Milan and Pavia

You may also like

the best technology on offer in March

Steam Simplified Chinese The most used graphics card...

NASA News 2024: All information about today’s Falcon...

Alef, already 2,850 pre-orders for Elon Musk’s “flying...

Column/There is no longer a boundary between reality...

Huge solar farms could make it rain in...

Three things to know to love and integrate...

There’s a bug!Use a limited version of Switch...

What Starlink means for geopolitics

Moto X50 Ultra’s new flagship comes with AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy