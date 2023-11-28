The 2023 “Haikou Cup” China Taekwondo Open ended – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 2023 “Haikou Cup” China Taekwondo Open concluded on November 27th at the NBA Haikou Basketball Training Center in the Mission Hills Division with Chinese players dominating the competition and winning all eight gold medals at the adult level.

One of the most anticipated events of the tournament was the men’s 87kg final, which saw a rematch between two old rivals, Zhao Jiongpu of China’s Henan team and Tang Hao of China’s Shanxi team. Despite Zhao Jiongpu’s towering height, Tang Hao’s fast, accurate, and ruthless close-quarters kicking and control of offensive and defensive distance proved to be the winning factor, securing him the ultimate victory. Although Zhao Jiongpu was unable to defeat his opponent this time, he expressed his determination to claim victory in their next encounter.

The tournament introduced some innovative elements such as utilizing Haikou’s local resources by organizing the competition in two venues – the Mission Hills indoor arena and the outdoor competition area at the Sky Mountain Station. The outdoor area provided a unique setting for Taekwondo free poomsae, an emerging event that combines music and dance moves, entertaining the audience and showcasing the charm of music, sports, and dance.

Wang Ke, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Haikou Municipal Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau, emphasized the significance of labeling Taekwondo as an Internet celebrity and trend in Haikou. He highlighted that the “Haikou Cup” China Taekwondo Open not only promotes the sport but also extends its cultural significance, ultimately changing the development concept and lifestyle of Taekwondo sports. Additionally, the event took advantage of the sea breeze in Qiongzhou to bring a new landscape to the sport of Taekwondo.

The successful conclusion of the 2023 “Haikou Cup” China Taekwondo Open marks a significant step in the development and popularization of Taekwondo in China, with the tournament showcasing the sport’s cultural and athletic appeal.