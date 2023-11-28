Maximizing Theater Revenue: Beyond Box Office Sales

Revolutionizing Theater Management: Shanghai Conference Discusses New Strategies

On November 23, experts and theater practitioners from across the country gathered in Shanghai for the “New Era Theater Management Development Conference” hosted by the Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center. The focus of the conference was on exploring ways to increase revenue for theaters beyond just box office sales. With the national performance market continuing to expand, management problems such as low daytime utilization, high operating costs, and the emergence of new theaters have become pressing issues.

Huang Changyong, president of the Shanghai Theater Academy, emphasized the need for theaters to establish a diversified revenue-generating structure. This structure would include space operation, cultural and creative development, agreement sponsorship, event hosting, and more. This approach aligns with the growing trend of entertainment consumption becoming increasingly diversified, with different audiences seeking various forms of leisure and entertainment.

The issue of low theater utilization was also discussed, with experts pointing out that the problem is not unique to China. Broadway and London’s West End have encountered similar challenges, which were overcome through refined division of labor, branded services, linkage of performance resources, integrated marketing systems, collaborative arts education, and audience cultivation mechanisms.

In an effort to improve theater management efficiency, the conference introduced the first full-link dimensional framework, which includes three major aspects: functional pre-function mechanism, full-process management mechanism, and comprehensive evaluation mechanism. The Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center also released the “Shanghai Grand Theater Art Center Theater Management Comprehensive Evaluation System,” which will serve as a model for other theaters in the country.

Shanghai has been at the forefront of the development of the performing arts industry, with the city’s strategic goal of building “Asia’s Performing Arts Capital” driving the acceleration of professional theater development in recent years. The city is home to numerous professional theaters and a rich performing arts market, making it a valuable reference for the national performing arts industry.

The conference showcased the importance of innovation and strategic planning in addressing the challenges facing modern theaters. The concerted effort to introduce new revenue-generating structures and management frameworks signals a bold new era for theater management, one that seeks to align with the evolving demands of audiences and the broader cultural landscape.

As the conference concluded, it became evident that the future of theater management lies in embracing diversity, fostering creativity, and creating meaningful connections with audiences. The insights and strategies shared at the event are set to have a transformative impact on the theater industry in China and beyond. (Reporter Xuan Jing)

Share this: Facebook

X

