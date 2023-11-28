The province’s new industrialization and key industrial cluster promotion meeting was held to anchor the “six places” goal positioning in the new era, accelerate the development of key industrial clusters, and support the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the new era with high-quality new industrialization – Liaoning Information – Anshan Municipal People’s Government

promote the deep integration of the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence, and other technologies with industry, and provide strong support for promoting new industrialization. It is necessary to optimize industry cluster development, focus on the establishment of modern industrial systems with Liaoning characteristics, optimize the layout and structure of industrial clusters, create quality industrial chains, and improve efficiency and competitiveness. It is necessary to strengthen the support system, innovate financial services, provide comprehensive support for technological innovation, talent introduction, and industrial transformation, and provide a strong guarantee for the comprehensive promotion of new industrialization.

Zhou Bo pointed out that industry is the backbone of the economy and the foundation of the province’s development. As the apex of the political consultation system in the province, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference will closely focus on promoting new industrialization and the construction of key industry clusters, give full play to the role of consultative democracy, gather extensive consensus, and make due contributions to promoting the overall revitalization of Liaoning in the new era. It is necessary to actively respond to the needs of the times, closely focus on the development of the real economy, and promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the cultivation and expansion of emerging industries, so as to provide intellectual support for Liaoning’s high-quality development. It is necessary to gather wisdom and strength, strengthen the construction of industrial talent teams, and build a strong talent support for promoting new industrialization. It is necessary to strengthen industry-university-research cooperation, build a platform for consultation and exchange, and provide intellectual support for Liaoning’s modern industrial system with distinctive characteristics. It is necessary to actively fulfill the mission, fulfill the duties of political consultation, democratic oversight, and participation in political affairs, vigorously promote the construction of a modern industrial system, and strive to contribute to the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the new era with high-quality new industrialization and industrial cluster development.

The meeting also heard reports on the promotion of new industrialization in key industry clusters, and key provincial projects were signed. The meeting called on all localities and departments in the province to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the meeting, and further increase their sense of responsibility and sense of urgency, and ensure the successful completion of the goals and tasks of promoting new industrialization and the construction of key industry clusters, and make new and greater contributions in the new journey of comprehensive revitalization.

