Regiments (FI): "Commitment to solve the problem of shortage of places in emergency medicine"

Regiments (FI): “Commitment to solve the problem of shortage of places in emergency medicine”

17 NOV

“The activities of Emergency and Urgency Medicine represent a fundamental element of our National Health Systems. The requests brought forward by the doctors and nurses of the Emergency Department and of the 118 testify to the dangerous suffering of the sector. Overcrowding due to lack of places in the wards has serious repercussions for the dignity of the work of the operators, as well as for the health of the patients. A problem that is now tragically undermining the survival of the emergency and urgency system in Italy, especially in Lazio”.

This is what he expresses in a letter Louise RegimentsMEP of Forza Italia and member of the commission for public health on the occasion of the sit-in in front of the Ministry of Health organized by Simeu.

“As a doctor – he underlined – I have always placed issues relating to health and the health professions at the center of my mandate as an MEP. And it is increasingly evident that, faced with the serious problems highlighted, the institutions must do their part. Commitments in Parliament in Brussels, they did not allow me to participate in the event in person but I have already made a personal commitment with the Lazio Regional President SIMEU dott. Giulio Maria Ricciutowho expressed his utmost disposition to start a close collaboration in the next few days to revive the regional and national emergency system with every instrument at European and national level “.

November 17, 2022
