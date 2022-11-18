Home News Sexual abuse in the Church, 613 Italian files opened in the Vatican
Sexual abuse in the Church, 613 Italian files opened in the Vatican

Sexual abuse in the Church, 613 Italian files opened in the Vatican

There are 613 files opened in the last 20 years at the Vatican dicastery for the Doctrine of the faith relating to sexual abuse committed by Italian priests over the decades. This was revealed, for the first time, by the Italian Bishops’ Conference.

The CEI today published an initial report on abuses – 89 minors abused by 68 abusers – reported to the counseling centers opened in 2019 by many Italian dioceses, and at the same time anticipated the numerical content of a second study, soon to be published, carried out in based on the canonical denunciations received, from 2001 to 2020, to the Vatican: “There are 613 files sent by the Italian dioceses to the dicastery for the Doctrine of the faith”,…

