He was on his way home when he got sick. She felt a kind of weight on her stomach. He was in the Polcenigo area with a friend, returning from a gathering of amateur cyclists.

Arriving in via Villorba in Sacile, he suddenly fell off his bicycle and lost consciousness. His friend gave him first aid and called the single emergency number: a self-medical and an ambulance intervened on the spot: the man was in cardiac arrest, the doctors practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers.

Protagonist RL, 58, living in Gaiarine. The incident occurred in the late morning of Sunday 18 September, the Carabinieri of Fontanafredda also intervened. Now the amateur cyclist is hospitalized in intensive care at the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone.