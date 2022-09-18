Home Sports Udinese overturns Inter and looks at everyone from above
Udinese overturns Inter and looks at everyone from above

Udinese overturns Inter and looks at everyone from above

Udinese beats Inter 3-1 and reaches the top of the Serie A standings with 16 points, while Inzaghi’s team remains stuck at 12. The team led by Sottil wins in comeback at the Dacia Arena and confirms itself as killer- great after beating Roma too. Inter ahead with Barella in the 5 ‘, then the home team equalized with Skriniar’s own goal, an advantage signed in the 84th minute by Bijol and a trio by Arslan in the 93’.

Udinese places the bang and wins in comeback against Inter, hitting the fifth consecutive success.

At the Dacia Arena it ended 3-1 thanks to goals from Arslan and Bijol (the first in Serie A) as well as Skriniar’s own goal, which overturned Barella’s initial advantage: a triumph that propelled Sottil’s team momentarily to the top of the standings to 16 points, while still leaving some perplexities at the Nerazzurri, with Inzaghi’s men forced to the third knockout in the league and to stand still at 12.

They spend just five minutes on the clock and the Nerazzurri immediately unlock the game with a wonderful free kick from Berella, who manages to fly over the barrier and to direct under the intersection where Silvestri cannot reach.

The Friulians, however, are not intimidated and at 22 ‘, thanks also to a bit of luck, they bring everything back into balance: Pereyra’s free-kick from the right, the carom ball on Skriniar and leaves no chance for Handanovic for the 1- 1.

At half an hour, a dissatisfied Inzaghi makes the first two changes by surprise, inserting Gagliardini and Dimarco in place of Mkhitaryan and Bastoni (both booked), with the latter who, just before leaving the field, tries a left-handed on the fly. bank of Dzeko enhancing the reflexes of Silvestri, also helped by the crossbar.

In the second half, Inter tried to raise the pace immediately and in the 52nd minute touched the new advantage with a header from Dumfries on a cross from Dimarco, while just three minutes later a goal to Dzeko was canceled for offside on Barella’s assist. . On the other hand Udinese responds with a right from Lovric from outside the box, on which Handanovic is forced to lie down to deflect for a corner.

A few minutes later, however, it is a post that saves Inzaghi’s team from a possible goal by Deulofeu, who fails to take full advantage of Acerbi’s inattention. The Friulians, however, are more enterprising, they put the Nerazzurri under and in the 85th minute they find the advantage with Bijol, who anticipates everyone with a header on Deulofeu’s corner and signs the 2-1 that overturns everything.

In the recovery, the bianconeri sealed the 3 points with the third goal scored by Arslan, who in a diving header from a cross by Deulofeu kicks off the party of a surprising Udinese.

