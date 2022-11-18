the analysis

Desert roses. Now issued by all coaches. A fascinating album of stickers to leaf through after four years, looking for stories to tell and values ​​to abstract, while the countdown goes by: because the sum of talents remains the first unit of measurement of the technical stature of the national teams, it helps to trace hierarchies and write forecasts, understand what to expect and what has changed since the last event.

We parted ways in Moscow on 15 July 2018, with the cup lifted by Hugo Lloris, captain of France, but it is not only the previous one who rightfully inserts Les Bleus among the favourites: if it were for that, they would indeed have to beg, because only twice a country has repeated its success, Italy in 1934 and in ’38 and Brazil in 1958 and ’62. The disappointing path in the Nations League and too many whispers about Deschamps’ future that could theoretically destabilize cast shadows over France, but the album reveals a strong team in all departments and kissed by talent, with special focuses in midfield where the absences of Pogba and Kanté become an occasion for the Camavinga and Tchouameni jewels and in attack where the young class of Mbappé combines and exalts alongside the timeless one of Benzema.

The workforce always places Brazil in the hit, despite the fact that Russia has returned downsized – evicted from the quarterfinals by Belgium – and, in general, has disappointed in the last editions: widespread flair and technique, despite the painful cuts of Barbosa, Firmino and Cunha, the leadership of Neymar and in addition a not unprecedented solidity in any case able to compensate for the ancient defect of disenchanted training also in defense. To guarantee the Juve block made up of Alex Sandro, Danilo and Bremer, the latter symbol of Tite’s turnover: in 2018 she had appeared in the Brazilian championship, she watched the Pentacampeones on TV and could only dream of sharing the locker room with them.

The trio of main candidates for the title is completed with Argentina: for Messi, now 35 years old, it is the last opportunity to win the World Cup and thus complete a legendary palmares. Even Albiceleste returned scorned by Russia, kicked out in the round of 16 and overwhelmed by controversy, but was able to rebuild itself with the new coach Lionel Scaloni, chosen as the ferryman after the sack in Sanpaoli and nailed to the bench by the first successes: he signed the success in Copa America and now, on the wave of 35 useful results, he dreams of the World Cup which has been missing since 1986. Even more than for Messi, Qatar will be Ronaldo’s last chance, three years older: he is always the balance, as in Russia where although being at the top was not enough, it is a question of understanding whether it is really in decline or whether it is only affected by the turbulent relationship with Manchester United and has kept a flame for new records in the national team. Of course he’s not alone: ​​Portugal ends up among the outsiders for the decent average quality, for the strength of a defense that draws on United, City and Psg, for an attack polished by the inspiration of Leao, in 2018 a kid in transit from the cradle of Lisbon in Ligue 1 with Lille.

Other big names to keep an eye on: England, which excelled at the European Championships, defeated in the final by Italy, and is now approaching the World Cup in the name of continuity to the point of sacrificing talents such as Abraham or Tomori, Spain which opens up to young players, from Gavi to Pedri, and can join forces with a tested game, Germany, included in the same group, which Flick rebuilt after the Russian Waterloo, the first elimination in the qualifying rounds in history, with players of good level and ductile that allow multiple tactical solutions. Followed by Senegal, Croatia, Belgium, Holland and Uruguay, lagging behind in the rankings, but encouraged by the anomaly of a World Cup which, played in winter, freeze-drys preparation and embraces players who have not been worn out by a long season, so it can give surprise rewards physicality, speed, rhythm. The Lions of Teranga, in their second consecutive participation, seem to be the most expert among the African participants: in Russia they came close to qualifying and the victory in the African Cup confirmed the growth, the tactical order is convincing but weighs, at least at the start, the absence of Mané.

Last consideration suggested by the comparisons with 2018: there was no Italy and there won’t be in Qatar. In between, however, a European win and a comforting future ahead: the young players enlisted by Mancini promise to restore the emotions that got stuck eight years ago in Natal, when the defeat against Uruguay immediately evicted us from the Brazilian World Cup. —

