Register now! HealthCareWissen conference / focus on reform of emergency care / central emergency room, June 21, 2023 in the Novotel Berlin Tiergarten

Berlin – The discussion about how to structure emergency care in Germany is ongoing.

Discussion points are the minimum quality standards still to be developed with regard to the technical and staffing as well as the qualification of the staff for the KV emergency service practices and the emergency rooms. These should be able to differ depending on the emergency level.

It is also exciting to see how the compensation system will develop. Is there a fundamental reform, or is remuneration paid within existing systems? And what role do the minimum requirements to be developed by the G-BA for KV emergency service practices in hospitals (or integrated emergency centers) play?

The design of the instruments required for the initial assessment within the INZ and the emergency control center also leads to discussions.

In addition to the current reform debate, the role of care and the financing of the ZNA are also the focus of the conference.

Topics of this HealthCareWissen conference are:

INZ, telemedicine, nursing emergency care close to home – current status of the reform of emergency care

Initial assessment, telemedicine & Co. – Concepts for managing acute and emergency patients

ZNA management facing new challenges

MDK exams of the ZNA

ZNA – Challenges and solutions for the nursing management

Revenue security under new framework conditions: balancing act between BSG case law, KV policy and structural requirements

HealthCareWissen conferences offer a neutral platform for discussing current developments with colleagues and exchanging experiences.

Speakers from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and from various clinics report on their experiences and are available to answer questions.

